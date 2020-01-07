Tinora was able to outbowl Wauseon 178-145 and 163-134 in the final two Baker games to carry the Rams past the Indians 2,099-2,074 in action Monday at the Defiance Rec Center.

Wauseon entered play with a 1,657-1,628 lead after two regular games.

The Indians used two groups of five in the girls match to defeat the Rams 1,795-1,528.

At Defiance Rec

Boys

Tinora (2,099) – Devin Flory 182-168; CJ Gershutz 160-132; Tyler Lauerence 161-125; Eric Lichtenwald 135-132; Trevor Luelen 217-216. Tinora Baker 471.

Wauseon (2,074) – Ben Allen 163; Logan Blackman 185; Chance Buehrer 184-189; Brayden Everly 119; Kage Little 180; Kenyon Lovins 179; Ryan Marks 192; Alexander Stevens 129; Aidan Teal 137. Wauseon Baker 417.

Girls

Wauseon (1,795) – Rachel Carr 153; Danielle Carr 149; Elena Pratt 104; Quinlynn Rohda 146; Emily Brunn 184; Jessie French 178; Ember Paul 75; Madison Rufenacht 86; Jayde Ramos 167; Alyssa Stricklen 169. Wauseon Baker 384.

Tinora (1,528) – Hannah Gerschutz 133-87; Sidney Meyer 102; Anya Dunno 142-160; Elizabeth Bland 90-100; Rianna Stark 155-134; Samatha Meyer 66. Tinora Baker 359.

At Olympic Lanes

Boys

Defiance (2,613) - Dylan Smith 184-206; Boston Briseno 179-172; Jayden Hernandez 158-157; Deven Maynard 215-183. Sub 1 107. Defiance Baker 920.

Lincolnview (2,571) - James Reinhart 172-190; Justin Braun 146-194; Drew Motycka 145-117; Logan Daeger 153-161; Brad Korte 246-206. Lincolnview Baker 841.

Girls

Lincolnview (1,937) - Shaniq Profit 144-136; Brice Pruden 142-116; Delaney Keyser 83; Hanna Scaggs 102-150; Shiana Kroft 138-137; Ashley Hertel 100. Lincolnview Baker 689.

Defiance (1,900) - Savannah Roth 155-170; Tamorie Nealy 100-118; Malea Carolus 136-163; Taylor Crigger 104-132; Allayna Lavigne 89-117. Defiance Baker 616.

At Swanton Sports Center

Boys

Patrick Henry (2,288) – Aidan Breece 130-165; Cade DeLong 175-207; Jaylin Drew 150-179; Kijano Hill 166-176; Tyler Piercefield 192-195. Patrick Henry Baker 553.

Swanton (2,215) – Riley Blankenship 134-171; Brandon Chovan 193-130; Aaron Futch 179-148; Alexander Hicks 200-176; Marty Mosher 184-163. Swanton Baker 537.

Girls

Swanton (2,250) – Amy Lawson 211-191; Hanna Patch 212-146; Ivy Serres 179; Gabriell Siege 160; Kylie Ulch 152-191. Sub 1 157. Sub 2 124. Swanton Baker 527.

Patrick Henry (1,832) – Rachel Breece 151; Sarah Breece 190-139; Catherine Knapp 104-121; Zayna Kuesel 121-104; Angeline Parsons 169-190. Sub 1 95. Patrick Henry Baker 448.

At Swanton Sports Center

Boys

Bryan (2,007) – Matt Meade 184; Austin Brandeberry 194; Wade Allport 171-164; Caleb Muhe 126-138; Isaac Stoy 126; Zane Laurin 145-159; Iestyn Siders 100. Bryan Baker 500.

Delta (1,603) – Cory Waugh 181-160; Gabe Syverson 163-193; Walker Sniegowski 181-115; Cole Riches 151-173. Delta Baker 286.

Girls

Bryan (2,178) – Emma Meade 223-192; Faith Harding 156-216; Jade Easley 184-186; Gabi Bany 149; Zeby Sanders 168-148; Jessica Federspiel 125. Bryan Baker 431.

Delta (1,590) – Payton Gladieux 154-154; Ciarra Flickinger 126-151; Maddy Johnston 120-99; Ramzie Hockenberry 120; Makenzie Desantos 103; Lexi Brown 88; Tori Hockenberry 91. Delta Baker 384.

