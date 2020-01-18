SWANTON – CJ Gerschutz rolled a game-high 205 for Tinora as the Rams downed Delta 2,154-2,038 in boys bowling Friday at Swanton Sports Center.

In girls bowling, Rianna Stark rolled games of 160 and 176, but the Rams fell 1,757-1,679.

At Swanton Sports Center

Boys

Tinora (2,154) – Devin Flory 171-186; Trevor Luelen 166-170; CJ Gerschutz 205-170; Eric Lichtenwald 130-137; Elijah Goliver 153-135. Tinora Baker 531.

Delta (2,038) – Cory Waugh 157-154; Kaden Hawkins 146-161; Gabe Syverson 171-123; Walker Sniegowski 166-162; Cole Riches 141-176. Delta Baker 481.

Girls

Delta (1,757) – Payton Gladieux 155-149; Ciarra Flickinger 121-138; Maddy Johnston 119-137; Makenzie Desantos 114-116; Lexi Brown 127. Delta Baker 446.

Tinora (1,679) – Rianna Stark 160-176; Anya Dunno 116-141; Elizabeth Bland 106-143; Sydney Meyer 105; Hannah Gerschutz 125-130; Samantha Meyer 102. Tinora Baker 375.

At Deshler Lanes

Boys

Patrick Henry (2,450) – Aidan Breece 209-199; Cade DeLong 191-170; Jaylin Drew 218-190; Kijano Hill 192-226; Tyler Piercefield 171-157. Patrick Henry Baker 527.

Bryan (2,368) – Wade Allport 162-160; Austin Brandeberry 163-209; Zane Laurin 157-180; Matt Meade 226-213; Caleb Muhe 183-167. Bryan Baker 548.

Girls

Bryan (2,449) – Gabi Bany 192-146; Jade Easley 166-208; Alexis Firm 159-174; Faith Harding 203-225; Emma Meade 186-235. Bryan Baker 555.

Patrick Henry (1,994) – Starr Anteau 162-172; Rachel Breece 149; Sarah Breece 177-151; Catherine Knaoo 172-121; Zayna Kuesel 105; Angeline Parsons 145-176. Patrick Henry Baker 464.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

Boys

Wauseon (2,271) – Ben Allen 182-167; Logan Blackman 160-196; Chance Buehrer 223-187; Kenyon Lovins 179-191; Alexander Stevens 157-148. Wauseon Baker 481.

Liberty Center (2,058) – Haydon Guyer 136-161; Joshua Sexton 173-147; Jonathon Smith 152-142; John Spengler 146-114; Nathan Weirauch 195-192. Liberty Center Baker 500.

Girls

Liberty Center (2,041) – Madison Amstutz 136; Audrey Bowers 203-138; Kaycee Cover 126; Hannah Feather 137-179; Gwyn Murrey 178-170; Olivia Weirauch 141-140. Liberty Center Baker 493.

Wauseon (2,022) – Emily Brunn 154; Danielle Carr 143-137; Rachel Carr 212-178; Jessie French 94; Elena Pratt 136; Jayde Ramos 116; Quinlynn Rohda 127-181. Wauseon Baker 544.

