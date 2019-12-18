The Baker games ended up the difference-maker as the Swanton boys team battled back to get a win Tuesday at Deshler Lanes against Patrick Henry.
The Bulldogs out bowled the Patriots 642-532 to win by 63 pins.
Aaron Futch rolled games off 189 and 203 to carry Swanton. Aidan Breece had strong games of 211 and 175 for the Patriots.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Swanton (2,471) — Riley Blankenship 204-161; Brandon Chovan 175-197; Aaron Futch 189-203; Alexander Hicks 184-179; Marty Mosher 163-174. Swanton Baker 642.
Patrick Henry (2,408) — Aidan Breece 211-175; Cade DeLong 226-199; Jaylin Drew 160-185; Kijano Hill 173-180; Tyler Piercefield 194-173. Patrick Henry Baker 532.
Girls
Swanton (2,250) — Amy Lawson 202-204; Hanna Patch 182-180; Ivy Serres 172-140; Gabriell Siege 147-165; Kylie Ulch 159-218. Swanton Baker 481.
Patrick Henry (1,899) — Starr Anteau 140-160; Rachel Breece 121-143; Sarah Breece 161-181; Zayna Kuesel 151-146; Angeline Parsons 152-162. Patrick Henry Baker 382.
Monday
Bryan used strong Baker games to sweep Liberty Center in boys 2,323-2,254 and girls 2,361-1,795 in area bowling action on Monday night.
Wade Alport was the team leader with a 196-187 for a two game total of 383 for Bryan. Austin Brandeberry was close behind with a 192-190 for a two game total of 382 for the Golden Bears.
Nathan Weirauch had a team best 190-166 for a two game total of 356 while Joshua Sexton had a 170-185 for a two game total of 355 for the Tigers.
Emma Meade led the Lady Bears with a 222-167 for a two game total of 389. Faith Harding had a 227-157 for a two game total of 384 for victorious Bryan.
Hannah Feather rolled a team best 188-167 for a two game total of 355 for Liberty Center. Audrey Bowers added a 192-130 for a two game total of 322.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Liberty Center (2,254) - Haydon Guyer 175-156; Joshua Sexton 170-185; John Spangler 172-143; Nathan Weirauch 190-166; Jonathon Smith 133; Kaedon Peper 136. Liberty Center Baker 628.
Bryan (2,323) - Wade Allport 196-187; Austin Brandeburry 192-190; Zane Laurin 145-136; Matte Meade 182-192; Caleb Muhe 178-163. Bryan Baker 562.
Girls
Liberty Center (1,795) - Madison Amstutz 171-140; Audrey Bowers 192-130; Hannah Feather 188-167; Gwyn Murrey 126; Olivia Weirauch 137; Kaycee Cover 79; Maggie Peper 76. Liberty Center Baker 389.
Bryan (2,361) - Gabi Bany 181-168; Jade Easley 215-164; Faith Harding 227-157; Emma Meade 222-167; Zeby Sanders 106; Alexis Firm 160. Bryan Baker 594.
