The Division I bowling postseason begins this week as Defiance, along with nine other schools, head to Astro Lanes in Wapakoneta for girls sectional action on Friday and boys sectional bowling on Saturday.
The Bulldogs are a part of the field, along with Anthony Wayne, Celina, Elida, Lima Senior, Lima Shawnee, Springfield and Wapakoneta. St. Marys will field a boys team and Maumee adds a girls team.
Defiance was in action with most of the field at the WBL tournament. The top boys team is Wapakoneta, who won the WBL regular season title. Celina will also contend after a third-place finish in the WBL.
Individually, Defiance is looking for strong games from Xander Valle and Boston Briseno. Valle was fifth overall at the WBL tournament with a 571 series and Briseno was 15th with a 559 series.
The WBL individual champion — Richard Hurley of St. Marys — is in the field after rolling a 739 at the WBL tournament.
Springfield has a couple of individuals to look out for in Dallas Allen (213 average) and Jacob White (212). Anthony Wayne’s Donovan Mitchell comes in with a 209 average.
In the girls sectional, WBL tournament champion Celina headlines the field. They are led by Ashtyn Huber (556 series) and Audree Gray (551), who finished third and fourth, respectively, at the WBL tournament.
The top bowler at the WBL tournament, Lima Shawnee’s Emma Holden, is in the field as well. Elida’s Sarah Munson was fifth at the WBL tournament with a 536.
Defiance is led by Savannah Roth, who rolled a 459 series at the WBL tournament.
The top four teams and individuals will advance to the district tournament next week at Star Lanes in Port Clinton.
