St. Marys proved to be too much for Defiance to handle in bowling action at C&H Lanes in Defiance on Thursday, falling in both the boys and girls matches.

On the boys side, Boston Briseno rolled a 247 in his first game while Deven Maynard tallied a 328 series for Defiance. In the girls match, Makenna Carolus’ games of 142 and 135 led the way for the Bulldogs.

Boys

St. Marys (2,943) — Derek Fisher 237-171; Cameron Now 153-180; Jake Hardin 145; JR Hurley 265-245; Jonathan Perez-Shinabery 214-276; Caleb Monbeck 148; St. Marys Baker 909.

Defiance (2,453) — Dylan Smith 139; Boston Briseno 247-140; Rhees Andrews 159-151j; Deven Maynard 160-168; Xander Valle 175; Josh Polanco 125; Defiance Baker 859.

Girls

St. Marys (2,538) — Alayna Thornsberry 185-202; Debbie Swisher 133; Megan Rowen 141; Trista Yahl 206-143; Jaden Gibson 199-172; Emily Pond 185-173; St. Marys Baker 799.

Defiance (1,634) — Savannah Roth 90; Tamorie Nealy 99-136; Malea Carolus 76; Taylor Crigger 101-114; Makenna Carolus 142-135; McKenna Shock 94; Defiance Baker 1,065.

