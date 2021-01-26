NAPOLEON — Patrick Henry and Wauseon split in bowling action at River City Bowl-A-Way on Monday with the PH boys prevailing 2,393-2,111 while the Wauseon girls earned a narrow 2,242-2,113 triumph against the Patriots.

In the boys match, Cyruss Wyss’ 430 series was tops for the victorious Patriots while Lee Hogrefe added games of 225 and 158 in a balanced effort. Ben Allen paced Wauseon with a 386 series.

Rachel Carr rolled games of 256 and 217 to lead the charge for the Wauseon girls. Quinlynn Rohda added a 222 game. Sarah Breece bowled games of 200 and 215 to lead PH.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

Boys

Patrick Henry (2,393) – Jaylin Drew 190-212; Seth Hathaway 106; Lee Hogrefe 225-158; Aaron Walters 200-187; Cyruss Wyss 219-211; Sub 1 141. Baker Totals 544.

Wauseon (2,111) – Ben Allen 177-199; Brayden Everly 142; Kage Little 134-167; Ryan Marks 150-170; Aidan Teal 159-153; Sub 1 125. Baker Totals 535.

Girls

Patrick Henry (2,113) – Rachel Breece 208-174; Sarah Breece 200-215; Paige Chio 112-85; Zayna Kuesel 127-154; Angeline Parsons 211-161. Baker Totals 466.

Wauseon (2,242) – Danielle Carr 171-160; Rachel Carr 256-217; Jayde Ramos 149-158; Quinlynn Rohda 166-222; Madison Rufenacht 106; Ember Pahl 149. Baker Totals 488.

At Bryan Lanes

Boys

Liberty Center (2,530) – Landon Amstutz 192-220; Jacob Sexton 205-216; Joshua Sexton 173-227; Tim Blanton 162-194; Jonathon Smith 182-178. Baker Totals 581.

Bryan (2,414) – Dominic Boothman 172-161; Matt Meade 181-212; Caleb Muhe 211-235; Zane Laurin 203-175; Iestyn Siders 196-133. Baker Totals 535.

Girls

Liberty Center (2,043) – Madison Amstutz 182-170; Aubrey Bowers 157-145; Kaycee Cover 113; Riley Garretson 148-157; Arianna Smith 144-228. Olivia Weirauch 126. Baker Totals 473.

Bryan (2,198) – Gabriella Bany 158-247; Jessica Federspiel 135-173; Alexis Firm 155-156; Faith Harding 170-235; Juleah Purk 107-139. Baker Totals 523.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

Boys

Maumee (2,119) – Andrew Bick 144-187; Gabe Burton 151-182; Michael Iwinski 162-162; Alex Leasor 160-162; Lars Lucio 111-159. Baker Totals 539.

Napoleon (2,585) – Elijah Wolf 234-256; Jacob Hull 237-205; Michael Gallagher 203-193; Ashton Kiessling 217-150; Preston Miller 184; James Gerken 146. Baker Totals 560.

