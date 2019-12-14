DESHLER — Patrick Henry defended home hardwood during Northwest Ohio Athletic League bowling action on Friday against Delta, sweeping both the boys and girls matches.
On the boys side, Kijano Hill racked up a stellar 268 game to lead the way while Aidan Breece added a 404 series. Cory Waugh recorded a 410 series to pace the Panthers.
Meanwhile, Sarah Breece’s 195 game was the top effort for the PH ladies while Starr Anteau rolled games of 176 and 175.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,437) – Joey Boden 182; Kijano Hill 268; Aidan Breece 209-195; Cade DeLong 148; Tyler Piercefield 190-203; Lee Hogrefe 179; Jaylin Drew 181-159. Patrick Henry Baker 523.
Delta (2,048) – Cory Waugh 170-240; Kaden Hawkins 159-172; Walker Sniegowski 105; Gabe Syverson 177-175; Cole Riches 161-128; Paul McQueen 130. Delta Baker 431.
Girls
Patrick Henry (1,918) – Sarah Breece 195-137; Angeline Parsons 147-145; Starr Anteau 176-175; Zayna Kuesel 148-124; Catherine Knapp 112-105. Patrick Henry Baker 454.
Delta (1,530) – Payton Gladieux 149-126; Maddy Johnston 116-138; Ramzie Hockenberry 133-90; Lexi Brown 138; Makenzie Desantos 124-121; Tori Hockenberry 93. Delta Baker 302.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Evergreen (1,683) – Ethan Shively 196-76; Wil Newcomb 140-101; David Fuller 144; Michael King 125-156; DeGroff 126; Logan Fox 88; Derek Cobb 116; Evergreen Baker 415.
Girls
Evergreen (1,856) – Michaela Baker 147-155; Emily Bissonette 134-199; Bobbie Jo Machnicki 117-153; Delaney Burghardt 119-153; Kennedy Coolman 117-115. Evergreen Baker 447.
Wauseon (1,765) – Emily Brunn 97; Quinlynn Rohda 156-134; Rachel Carr 108-117; Jessie French 133-104; Danielle Carr 166-182; Elena Pratt 126. Wauseon Baker 442.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Swanton (2,171) – Riley Blankenship 178-247; Alexander Hicks 137; Aaron Futch 211-153; Brandon Chovan 172-173; Marty Mosher 151-136; Carson Santchi 123; Swanton Baker 490.
Liberty Center (2,278) – Haydon Guyer 173-213; Nathan Weirauch 179-164; John Spangler 166-181; Jonathon Smith 179-193; Joshua Sexton 185-141; Liberty Center Baker 504.
Girls
Swanton (2,037) – Amy Lawson 221-211; Hanna Patch 154-157; Ivy Serres 138-170; Kylie Ulch 126-179; Gabriell Siege 132-115; Swanton Baker 434.
Liberty Center (1,947) — Madison Amstutz 187-167; Audrey Bowers 149-151; Kaycee Cover 121; Hannah Feather 183-140; Gwyn Murrey 127; Arianna Smith 153; Olivia Weirauch 126; Liberty Center Baker 443.
