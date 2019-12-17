NAPOLEON — Patrick Henry edged Wauseon by just 41 pins in the two squads’ NWOAL boys match at River City Bowl-A-Way on Monday.
Aidan Breece rolled games of 216 and 172 for the victorious Patriots while Cade DeLong added games of 213 and 179. Chance Buehrer’s 455 series (255-200) was tops for Wauseon.
In the girls matchup, Wauseon picked up a 1,938-1,762 victory, led by a 205 game from Danielle Carr.
Over the weekend, the Wauseon girls finished eighth in the qualifying round to advance in the Wright State Raider Collegiate High School Challenge. The Indians fell in the first round of the championship round.
The Defiance boys finished 16th overall with a 2,729 total score through eight baker games while the Wauseon boys were 27th. On the girls side, the Bulldogs were 24th of 26 teams.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,472) — Aidan Breece 216-172; Kijano Hill 187-181; Cade DeLong 213-179; Tyler Piercefeld 145-224; Jaylin Drew 186-205; Patrick Henry Baker 564.
Wauseon (2,431) — Chance Buehrer 255-200; Kenyon Lovins 205-205; Alexander Stevens 149-227; Aidan Teal 184-169; Logan Blackman 121; Kage Little 171; Wauseon Baker 545.
Girls
Patrick Henry (1,762) — Sarah Breece 146-138; Angeline Parsons 121-140; Starr Anteau 159-122; Zayna Kuesel 137; Catherine Knapp 114-119; Rachel Breece 137; Patrick Henry Baker 429.
Wauseon (1,938) — Emily Brunn 152; Quinlynn Rohda 147; Danielle Carr 205; Rachel Carr 158; Jessie French 148; Elena Pratt 139; Mia Zuniga 121; Ember Pahl 135; Jayde Ramos 142; Alyssa Stricklen 114; Wauseon Baker 477.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Tinora (2,153) — Devin Flory 201-224; CJ Gershutz 167-203; Tyler Lawrence 164-164; Elijah Goliver 129-167; Austin Adair 160-93; Tinora Baker 481.
Swanton (2,047) — Riley Blankenship 123-183; Alexander Hicks 160-207; Aaron Futch 188-187; Brandon Chovan 150-137; Marty Mosher 116-138; Swanton Baker 458.
Girls
Tinora (1,392) — Rianna Stark 143-129; Anya Dunno 83-128; Sydney Meyer 76-125; Hannah Gerschutz 100-87; Elizabeth Bland 132-118; Tinora Baker 271.
Swanton (1,928) — Amy Lawson 206; Hanna Patch 173-150; Ivy Serres 176-1221; Sarah Kohlhofer 158; Kylie Ulch 159; Haylee Didion 117-143; Gabriell Siege 109; Swanton Baker 416.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Delta (2,171) — Cory Waugh 204-265; Kaden Hawkins 212-180; Walker Sniegowski 180-108; Gabe Syverson 160-144; Cole Riches 144-144; Delta Baker 430.
Evergreen (1,784) — Ethan Shively 161-134; Wil Newcomb 156-170; David Fuller 128; Michael King 97; Ayden DeGroff 154-136; Derek Cobb 95; Eric Butts 103; Evergreen Baker 450.
Girls
Delta (1,557) — Payton Gladieux 127-141; Ciarra Flickinger 142-154; Maddy Johnston 126-117; Ramzie Hockenberry 99; Lexi Brown 118-84; Tori Hockenberry 119; Delta Baker 330.
Evergreen (1,755) — Michaela Baker 143-169; Emily Bissonette 128-109; Bobbie Jo Machnicki 137-139; Kennedy Coolman 186-105; Delaney Burghardt 112-99; Evergreen Baker 428.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.