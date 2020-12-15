Patrick Henry scored a win over Wauseon in girls bowling while Liberty Center and Bryan split a NWOAL match on Monday.
At Deshler, Patrick Henry rolled to a 1,885-1,744 win over Wauseon. Angeline Parsons finished with games of 182 and 198 for the Patriots. Quinlynn Rhoda had games of 142 and 186 for the Indians.
At River City, Liberty Center was a 2,507-2,438 winner over Bryan in boys action while the Bears claimed a 1,953-1,857 win in girls bowling.
Landon Amstutz led the Tiger boys with games of 236 and 208.
Faith Harding led the Bears with games of 174 and 235 in girls bowling.
At Deshler Lanes
Girls
Wauseon (1,744) – Quinlynn Rohda 142-186; Rachel Carr 129-126; Jayde Ramos 143-130; Madison Rufenacht 107; Alyssa Stricklen 120-125; Natalie Stevens 114. Baker Totals 424.
Patrick Henry (1,885) – Sarah Breece 191-168; Angeline Parsons 182-198; Rachel Breece 132-120; Zayna Kuesel 164-112; Paige Choi 111-104. Baker Totals 403.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Bryan (2,438) – Dominic Boothman 217-190; Zane Laurin 222-134; Matt Meade 170-178; Caleb Muhe 178-175; Isaac Stoy 190-173. Baker Totals 611.
Liberty Center (2,507) – Landon Amstutz 236-208; Jacob Sexton 223-204; Joshua Sexton 200-170; Tim Blanton 173-151; Cody McDoogle 190; Jonathon Smith 149. Baker Totals 603.
Girls
Bryan (1,953) – Kyah Davis 105-102; Jessica Federspiel 159-144; Alexis Firm 122-181; Faith Harding 174-235; Juleah Purk 118-151. Baker Totals 462.
Liberty Center (1,857) – Olivia Weirauch 138-182; Audrey Bowers 125-113; Meredith Bowers 104-147; Hannah Roth 169-137; Arianna Smith 149-197. Baker Totals 396.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Evergreen (2,267) – Ethan Shively 160-196; David Fuller 151-160; Logan Fox 162-216; Derek Cobb 167-236; Ayden deGroff 180-156. Baker Totals 483.
Delta (2,011) – Gabe Syverson 122-183; Brody Waugh 211-199; Kaden Hawkins 144-163; Dylan Stricker 116-142; Ethan Cone 110-132. Baker Totals 489.
Girls
Evergreen (1,839) – Michaela Baker 164-203; Keigan Shuster 147-159; Kennedy Coolman 131-118; Joleen Warner 140-123; Carly Kanneman 111-124. Baker Totals 419.
Delta (1,804) – Cierra Flickinger 195-150; Maddy Johnston 160-153; Makenzie Desantos 123-118; Lexi Brown 129-111; Karsyn Gillen 127-113. Baker Totals 425.
