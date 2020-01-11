DESHLER — The Patrick Henry boys and girls swept a duel matchup with Tinora on Friday night.

The Patriot boys prevailed 2,251-2,100 while the girls won 1,847-1,494.

Tyler Piercefield recorded a 212-204 for Patrick Henry while Sarah Breece led the ladies with a 149-189.

Trevor Luelen rolled a 185-199 for the Rams while Elizabeth Bland posted a 161-129 series for the girls.

At Deshler Lanes

Boys

Tinora (2,100) — Issaac Fenter 116; Devin Flory 192-184; CJ Gerschutz 179-154; Tyler Lauerence 114; Eric Lichtenwald 207-119; Trevor Luelen 185-199; Tinora Baker 451.

Patrick Henry (2,351) — Aidan Breece 200-217; Cade DeLong 144; Jaylin Drew 184-202; Kijano Hill 168-182; Tyler Piercefield 212-204; Aaaron Walters 147; Patrick Henry Baker 491.

Girls

Tinora (1,494) — Elizabeth Bland 161-129; Anya Dunno 91-121; Hannah Gerschutz 107-104; Sydney Meyer 71; Erica Ripke 96; Rianna Stark 133-124; Tinora Baker 357.

Patrick Henry (1,847) — Starr Anteau 125-155; Rachel Breece 133-150; Sarah Breece 149-189; Catherine Knapp 150; Zayna Kuesel 103; Angeline Parsons 140-118; Patrick Henry Baker 435.

At River City Lanes

Boys

Swanton (1,853) — Riley Blankenship 137-143; Brandon Chovan 126-156; Aaron Futch 159-155; Alexander Hicks 168-100; Marty Mosher 171-142; Swanton Baker 396.

Wauseon (2,262) — Logan Blackman 158-169; Chance Buehrer 171-196; Kenyon Lovins 204-213; Isaac Rufenacht 187-161; Alexander Stevens 222-160; Wauseon Baker 421.

Girls

Swanton (1,853) – Amy Lawson 179-170; Kylie Ulch 162-180; Hanna Patch 159; Ivy Serres 155-190; Sarah Kohlhofer 126; Gabriell Siege 123-118. Swanton Baker 454.

Wauseon (2,348) – Emily Brunn 222-187; Jayde Ramos 166-182; Danielle Carr 184-170; Quinlynn Rohda 167-213; Elena Pratt 169-157. Wauseon Baker 531.

At Bryan Rec. Center

Boys

Evergreen (1,918) — Ayden DeGroff 204-117; David Fuller 139-195; Michael King 113-112; Wil Newcomb 159-102; Ethan Shively; Evergreen Baker 486.

Bryan (2,274) — Wade Allport 162-158; Austin Brandeberry 105-201; Zane Laurin 210-198; Matt Meade 174-226; Issac Stoy 109; Bryan Baker 600.

Girls

Evergreen (1,881) – Michaela Baker 200-143; Emily Bissonette 172-156; Delaney Burghardt 144-136; Kennedy Coolman 114-129; Bobbie Jo Machnicki 156-182. Evergreen Baker 349.

Bryan (2,641) – Gabi Bany 215-221; Jade Easley 197-180; Alexis Firm 155-167; Faith Harding 232-188; Emma Meade 220-278. Bryan Baker 588.

At Swanton Sports Center

Boys

Liberty Center (2,025) — Haydon Guyer 153-154; Nathan Weirauch 219-154; John Spangler 138-171; Joshua Sexton 149-128; Jonathon Smith 119-148; Liberty Center Baker 492.

Delta (1,999) — No statistics.

Girls

Liberty Center (1,707) — Hannah Feather 136-122; Madison Amstutz 126-152; Audrey Bowers 133-131; Olivia Weirauch 117-152; Gwyn Murrey 124-140; Liberty Center Baker 374.

Delta (1,851) — No statistics.

