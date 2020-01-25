SWANTON — Patrick Henry came up 28 pins short in the boys matchup and claimed the girls match with Delta in Northwest Ohio Athletic League bowling action at Swanton Sports Center on Friday.
In the girls match, Sarah Breece led the way with games of 175 and 225 for the Patriots while Starr Anteau tallied a 271 series. Payton Gladieux paced the Panthers with a 135-148 series.
On the boys side, Jaylin Drew led PH with games of 203 and 180 while Cory Waugh of Delta rolled a 214 and 226.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,213) – Aidan Breece 146-163; Cade DeLong 147-170; Jaylin Drew 203-180; Kijano Hill 157; Tyler Piercefield 187-167; Patrick Henry Baker 543.
Delta (2,241) – Kaden Hawkins 170-162; Cole Riches 188-132; Walker Sniegowski 187-124; Gabe Syverson 190-149; Cory Waugh 214-226; Delta Baker 499.
Girls
Patrick Henry (1,762) – Starr Anteau 144-130; Rachel Breece 106; Sarah Breece 175-225; Catherine Knapp 114-135; Zayna Kuesel 110; Angeline Parsons 113; Patrick Henry Baker 387.
Delta (1,706) – Lexi Brown 100; Makenzie Desantos 120-131; Ciarra Flickinger 140-152; Payton Gladieux 135-148; Ramzie Hockenberry 140-144; Delta Baker 397.
At Bryan
Boys
Girls
Tinora (1,532) — Elizabeth Bland 14-91; Anya Dunno 134-123; Hannah Gerschutz 98-92; Samantha Meyer 88; Sydney Meyer 92; Rianna Stark 184-160; Tinora Baker 223.
Bryan (2,515) — Gabi Bany 170; Jade Easley 167-213; Jessica Federspiel 140; Alexis Firm 165; Faith Harding 185-204; Emma Meade 227-227; Zeby Sanders 188; Bryan Baker 629.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Evergreen (2,189) – No statistics.
Wauseon (2,377) – Alex Stevens 191-166; Isaac Rufenacht 192-192; Logan Blackmon 152; Kenyan Lovins 210-213; Chance Buehrer 203-201; Kage Little 163; Wauseon Baker 494.
Girls
Evergreen – No statistics.
Wauseon (2,250) – Rachel Carr 171-181; Danielle Carr 201-223; Quinlynn Rohda 199-140; Jayde Ramos 182-189; Jessie French 129; Ember Pahl 128; Wauseon Baker 507.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Liberty Center (2,017) – Nathan Weirauch 172-158; Haydon Guyer 161-173; Joshua Sexton 208-158; John Spangler 154-119; Jonathon Smith 149-149; Liberty Center Baker 416.
Swanton (2,130) – Alexander Hicks 168-186; Riley Blankenship 194-190; Aaron Futch 151-148; Carson Santchi 188-127; Marty Mosher 159-184; Swanton Baker 435.
Girls
Liberty Center (1,795) – Madison Amstutz 151-190; Audrey Bowers 159-145; Kaycee Cover 161; Hannah Feather 139-164; Riley Garretson 125; Gwyn Murrey 99; Olivia Weirauch 117; Liberty Center Baker 345.
Swanton (2,142) – Amy Lawson 209-167; Hanna Patch 194-175; Kylie Ulch 157-173; Ivy Serres 166-144; Gabriell Siege 136-142; Swanton Baker 479
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Anthony Wayne (2,478) – Troy Kerschner 201; Nolen Tenney 191-157; Sam Rothermel 175-213; Logan Penrod 187-235; Alex Schraeger 153; Austin Bellmore 163-177; Anthony Wayne Baker 626.
Napoleon (2,442) – Jacob Hull 165-139; Levi Anderson 259-210; Preston Miller 204-137; Elijah Wolf 233-201; Ashton Kiessling 175; James Gerken 165; Napoleon Baker 554.
