NWOAL bowling began Monday with Patrick Henry and Swanton splitting its meet, while Liberty Center swept Evergreen and Bryan swept Delta.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Patrick Henry def. Swanton 2,422-1,599
Patrick Henry (2,422) – Aaron Walters 200; Kijano Hill 210-176; Jaylin Drew 202-176; Tyler Piercefield 197-176; Cyruss Wyss 157-204; Seth Hathaway 180. Baker Games 167-210-167.
Swanton (1,599) – Seth Sweet 143-136; Carson Santchi 118-134; Brandon Chovan 126-107; Chad Long 130-101; Matt Bates 80-115. Baker Games 158-136-115.
Girls
Swanton def. Patrick Henry 2,081-1,779
Patrick Henry (1,779) – Sarah Breece 180-193; Angeline Parsons 142-151; Rachel Breece 121-130; Zayna Kuesel 130-96; Paige Choi 99-96. Baker Games 168-147-126.
Swanton (2,081) – Amy Lawson 216-193; Ivy Serres 167-170; Gabriell Siege 157-168; Haylee Didion 123-175; Hanna Patch 131-163. Baker Games 137-140-141.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Liberty Center def. Evergreen 2,206-2,176
Evergreen (2,176) – Ethan Shively 226-205; David Fuller 167-209; Ayden DeGroff 179-108; Derek Cobb 132-139; Michael King 117-116. Baker Games 187-222-169.
Liberty Center (2,206) – Landon Amstutz 225-193; Jacob Sexton 145-216; Tim Blanton 171-160; Joshua Sexton 128-149; Jonathon Smith 111-142. Baker Games 162-152-252.
Girls
Liberty Center def. Evergreen 2,033-1,746
Evergreen (1,746) – Michaela Baker 140-192; Carly Kanneman 124-139; Kennedy Coolman 122-138; Joleen Warner 112-139. Baker Games 102-125-147.
Liberty Center (2,033) – Madison Amstutz 196-152; Hannah Roth 160-172; Audrey Bowers 163-160; Riley Garretson 157; Kaycee Cover 131-133; Arianna Smith 94. Baker Games 189-175-151.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Bryan def. Delta 1,948-1,889
Bryan (1,948) – Dominic Boothman 196-168; Caleb Muhe 171-150; Iestyn Siders 159-147; William Decator 137-138; LeLyn Boothman 156-84. Baker Games 141-129-172.
Delta (1,889) – Gabe Syverson 208-153; Kaden Hawkins 134-178; Brody Waugh 132-172; Paul McQueen 113-133; Caden Leonard 115-112. Baker Games 170-131-138.
Girls
Bryan def. Delta 1,833-1,596
Bryan (1,833) – Faith Harding 159-184; Gabriella Bany 213-126; Juleah Purk 131-151; Jessica Federspiel 144-92; Alexis Firm 109; Kyah Davie 72. Baker Games 121-153-178.
Delta (1,596) – Ciarra Flickinger 155-152; Makenzie Desantos 137-150; Alana Hyott 124-111; Maddy Johnston 104-115; Lexi Brown 122-96.
