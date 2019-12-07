NAPOLEON — Napoleon swept Tinora in non-league bowling Friday at River City Bowl-A-Way.
The ‘Cats took the boys match 2,389-2,025. Napoleon made numerous changes in the lineup, with only two players rolling in both games. Levi Anderson led the way with games of 216 and 206 for the Wildcats.
Trevor Luelen rolled games of 236 and 142 for the Rams.
The Napoleon girls ran away from Tinora, 2,353-1,504. Abigail Detmer had games of 169 and 245 to lead the Wildcats. Rianna Stark had games of 133 and 160 for Tinora,
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Napoleon (2,389) – Antony Steward 200; Ashton Kies 171; James Gerken 183; Jacon Hall 232-148; Levi Anderson 216-206; Elijah Wolf 189; Preston Miller 158; Michael Gallaghe 161. Napoleon Baker 524.
Tinora (2,025) – Elijah Goliver 145; Trevor Luelen 236-142; CJ Gerschutz 141-179; Eric Lichenwald 139-130; Devin Flory 169-198; Tyler Lawerence 98. Tinora Baker 448.
Girls
Napoleon (2,353) – Abigail Detmer 169-245; Ella Fox 177; Lily Gubernath 169-168; Heather McMahan 225; Jalin Ruple 170-154; Spencer Schwaiger 147-166. Napoleon Baker 568.
Tinora (1,504) – Hannah Gerschutz 110-100; Sidney Meyer 99; Anya Danno 149-133; Elizabeth Bland 90-119; Rianna Stark 133-160; Samantha Meyer 117. Tinora Baker 294.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,272) – Tykler Piercefield 197-193; Lee Hogrefe 174; Aidan Breece 193-150; Cade DeLong 163-195; Jaylin Drew 151-167; Kijano Hill 142. Patrick Henry Baker 547.
Liberty Center (2,161) – John Spangler 153-147; Nathan Weirauch 159-216; Haydon Guyer 219-169; Joshua Sexton 184-144; Jonathan Smith 134-98. Liberty Center Baker 538.
Girls
Patrick Henry (1,871) — Sarah Breece 170-171; Angeline Parsons 132-171; Catherine Knapp 128-110; Starr Anteau 175-134; Rachel Breeece 122-117; Patrick Henry Baker 441.
Liberty Center (1,830) — Hannah Feather 120-126; Madison Amstutz 127-151; Audrey Bowers 108-208; Gwyn Murrey 141-144; Kaycee Cover 132-129; Liberty Center Baker 450.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Bryan (2,409) – Wade Allport 189-186; Austin Brandeberry 213-213; Zane Martin 171-145; Matt Meade 194-266; Caleb Muha 144; Isaac Stoy 171. Bryan Baker 517.
Wauseon (2,067) – Ben Allan 155; Logan Blackman 141-123; Chance Buehrer 210-193; Kenyon Lovins 195-183; Alexander Stevens 134; Aidan Teal 155-123. Wauseon Baker 455.
Girls
Wauseon (2,303) – Emily Brunn 137-200; Danielle Carr 201-132; Rachel Carr 190-246; Jessie French 190-167; Quinlynn Rohda 186-130. Wauseon Baker 484.
Bryan (2,196) – Gabi Bany 178-126; Jade Easley 192-205; Faith Harding 174-185; Emma Meade 180-203; Zeby Sanders 118. Sub 1 128. Wauseon Baker 497.
