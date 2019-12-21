Napoleon got the best of the Defiance boys and girls bowling squads on Friday in rivalry action at C&H Lanes in Defiance, claiming both matches.
In the boys match, Jacob Hull led the way for the Wildcats, rolling games of 210 and 212 to lead the charge. Preston Miller added a 197 game for Napoleon while a 367 series (184-183) from Deven Maynard paced Defiance.
Meanwhile, Jalin Ruple’s 368 series was tops for Napoleon in a 2,295-1,775 triumph by the Ladycats. Savanna Roth led all bowlers in the loss for Defiance, recording games of 206 and 204.
On Thursday evening, the DHS boys picked up a 227-pin win over Lima Shawnee in a Western Buckeye League match, powered by a 332 series from Boston Briseno. The Defiance girls fell 1,998-1,658, led by games of 126 and 121 from Roth.
Friday
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Napoleon (2,304) — Jacob Hull 210-212; Levi Andrewson 169; Elijah Wulf 157; Ashton Kiessling 155; James Gerken 171-150; Anthony Steward 179; Preston Miller 197; Michael Gallagher 171; Napoleon Baker 533.
Defiance (2,177) — Boston Briseno 198-166; Jayden Hernandez 171-166; Deven Maynard 184-183; Noah Shawver 143-166; Xander Valle 160; Gabe Thompson 140; Defiance Baker 500.
Girls
Napoleon (2,295) — Heather McMahan 169-178; Lily Gubernath 180-146; Ellz Fox 183; Jalin Ruple 168-200; Spencer Schwaiger 171-192; Abigail Detmer 164; Napoleon Baker 544.
Defiance (1,775) — Savannah Roth 206-204; Tamorie Nealy 120-110; Malea Carolus 120-140; Taylor Crigger 95; Makenna Carolus 170-145; Defiance Baker 383.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Tinora (2,291) — Lawerence 217-192; Devin Flory 171-239; Trevor Luellen 179-204; Eric Lichtenwald 133-151; CJ Gerschutz 163-161; Tinora Baker 491.
Liberty Center (2,219) — John Spangler 169-165; Haydon Guyer 201-190; Joshua Sexton 176-191; Jonathon Smith 171-167; Nathan Weirauch 133-184; Liberty Center Baker 472.
Girls
Tinora (1,493) — Hannah Gerschutz 141-93; Sidney Meyer 128; Anya Dunno 105-117; Elizabeth Bland 103-80; Rianna Stark 127-134; Samantha Meyer 72; Tinora Baker 393.
Liberty Center (1,675) — Hannah Feather 169-147; Audrey Bowers 160-130; Madison Amstutz 154-143; Olivia Weirauch 120-110; Arianna Smith 131; Victoria Ellinwood 84; Liberty Center Baker 327.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Evergreen (2,271) — Derek Cobb 128; Ayden Cobb 158-192; Logan Fox 157; David Fuller 205; Michael King 192-157; Wil Newcomb 135; Ethan Shively 229-201; Evergreen Baker 517.
Patrick Henry (2,569) — Aidan Breece 161-254; Cade DeLong 168-196; Jaylin Drew 194-214; Kijano Hill 156; Lee Hogrefe 175; Tyler Piercefeld 226-216; Patrick Henry Baker 609.
Girls
Evergreen (1,845) — Michaela Baker 173-201; Emily Bissonette 146; Delaney Burghardt 99; Kennedy Coolman 133-146; Carly Kanneman 151; Bobbi Jo Machnicki 159-150; Sub 109; Evergreen Baker 378.
Patrick Henry (1,978) — Starr Anteau 166-161; Rachel Breece 143-158; Sarah Breece 148-177; Catherine Knapp 150-146; Angeline Parsons 122-158; Patrick Henry Baker 449.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Wauseon (2,297) — Ben Allan 210-116; Chance Buehrer 198-224; Kenyon Lovins 212-233; Ryan Marks 180; Alexander Stevens 160-176; Aidan Teal 127; Wauseon Baker 461.
Delta (2,023) — Kaden Hawkins 128-145; Cole Riches 138-152; Walker Sniegowski 117-129; Gabe Syverson 171-178; Cory Waugh 225-189; Delta Baker 451.
Girls
Wauseon (2,024) — Jayde Ramos 189; Rachel Carr 234; Emily Brunn 124; Danielle Carr 190; Quinlynn Rohda 156; Jessie French 190; Elena Pratt 144; Alyssa Stricklen 126; Mia Zuniga 115; Ember Pahl 97; Wauseon Baker 459.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Swanton (1,816) — Riley Blankenship 166; Brandon Chovan 151-151; Aaron Futch 142-120; Alexander Hicks 158-192; Mary Mosher 117-156; Swanton Baker 322.
Bryan (2,336) — Wade Allport 123-178; Austin Brandeberry 247-201; Zane Laurin 137; Matt Meade 269-232; Caleb Muhe 172-187; Iestyn Siders 124; Bryan Baker 460.
Girls
Swanton (2,062) — Haylee Didion 112; Amy Lawson 215-220; Hanna Patch 158-139; Ivy Serres 139-169; Gabriell Siege 120; Kylie Ulch 142-169; Swanton Baker 479.
Bryan (2,495) — Gabi Bany 167; Jade Easley 237-233; Jessica Federspiel 108; Aliexis Firm 161; Faith Harding 234-204; Emma Meade 243-202; Zeby Sanders 172; Bryan Baker 534.
Thursday
At 20th Century Lanes
Boys
Defiance (2,249) — Dylan Smith 146; Boston Briseno 161-171; Jayden Hernandez 131; Deven Maynard 156; Noah Shawver 152-160; Xander Valle 187; Thomas Auer 128; Gabe Thompson 100; Defiance Baker 757.
Lima Shawnee (2,022) - Cruz Hunter 141-120; Caden Zeltner 162; Myles Aldrich 126-123; Kaleb Egri 161-137; Solomon Smith 110-155; Sub 128; Shawnee Baker 659.
Girls
Defiance (1,658) — Savannah Roth 126-121; Tamorie Nealy 78-124; Malea Carolus 113-114; Taylor Crigger 136-83; Makenna Carolus 125-116; Defiance Baker 522.
Lima Shawnee (1,998) — Alyssa Skinner 164-112; Lynden Bassitt 110-67; Emma Holden 118-131; Samantha Zeltner 172-165; Abbey Ambroza 132-131; Shawnee Baker 696.
