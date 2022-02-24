ROSSFORD — Napoleon and Liberty Center punched their ticket to the Division II girls bowling state tournament with stellar efforts at Interstate Lanes in Rossford in Thursday’s district tournament.
Napoleon finished 111 pins clear of LC for the overall team title as the Wildcats were led by Jalin Ruple’s 573 series (203-202-168). Four of Napoleon’s five scorers tallied scores of 536 or better to earn the win with sophomore Carlee Hohenbrink adding a 559. Madison Amstutz had the third-best score overall with a 582 series to lead the Tigers with Audrey Bowers and Hannah Roth tallying scores of 547 and 542, respectively.
The two Henry County squads aren’t the only local bowlers headed to Columbus as Wauseon junior Jayde Ramos came just two pins shy of the individual district title, racking up a 607 series (203-222-182) to earn an individual berth at state.
Bryan finished seventh overall in the team standings, 229 pins back of third-place St. Marys for the final team berth at state. Senior Faith Harding bowled a 550 series, good for 10th overall, to lead the Golden Bears.
Meanwhile, the Division I postseason got underway in sectional action at Community Lanes in Minster with a stellar day for the Defiance boys.
The Bulldogs finished second to St. Marys in the team standings with a 3,896 team score and placed three bowlers in the top seven individual scores. Senior Xander Valle bowled games of 247, 227 and 189 for an individual championship score of 663. Boston Briseno bowled a 632 series (182-201-249) to finish fourth overall while senior Rhees Andrews had a 589 that was seventh-best. Trey Siler added a 552 series for the Bulldogs, which will advance to district play on Friday, March 4 at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton.
Division II Girls Districts
At Interstate Lanes, Rossford
Team Scores
(Top three teams advance to state)
Napoleon 3,738 (Carlee Hohenbrink 559, Ashlynn Highfield 395, Ella Fox 536, Jalin Ruple 573, Spencer Schwaiger 544), Liberty Center 3,627 (Riley Garretson 481, Gwyn Murrey 413, Audrey Bowers 547, Madison Amstutz 582, Hannah Roth 542), St. Marys 3,595, Fort Recovery 3,484, Port Clinton 3,430, Coldwater 3,418, Bryan 3,366 (Kyah Davis 363, Haylie Federspiel 534, Ashley Grymonprez 514, Jessica Federspiel 458, Faith Harding 550), Willard 3,275, Eastwood 3,182, Galion 3,152, Liberty-Benton 3,013, Shelby 2,725
Individuals: Jenna Sprague (Lima Bath) 470, Madisyn Weiss (Clyde) 490, Ciarra Flickinger (Delta) 543, McKenzie Williams (Fostoria) 435, Emma Pletcher (Fostoria) 414, Maya Lesher (Lakota) 485, Zoey Tracy (Lincolnview) 476, Marina Nelson (New Bremen) 506, Jenna Sprage (New Bremen) 472, Taylor Kaufman (Sandusky Perkins) 552, Sophia Flemister (Vermilion) 570, Jayde Ramos (Wauseon) 607.
Individual Qualifiers
(Top three bowlers not on qualifying teams advance to state)
Jasmine Schulze (Coldwater) 609, Jayde Ramos (Wauseon) 607, Sophia Flemister (Vermilion) 570.
Division I Sectionals
At Community Lanes, Minster
Team Scores
(Top four teams advance to districts)
St. Marys 4,054, Defiance 3,896 (Boston Briseno 632, Trey Siler 552, Rhees Andrews 589, Xander Valle 663, Kenny Schlosser 169; Sub 246), Wapakoneta 3,864, Celina 3,812, Anthony Wayne 3,801, Springfield 3,755, Maumee 3,740, Elida 3,604, Lima Shawnee 3,567, Lima Senior 3,493
Individual Qualifiers
(Top four bowlers not on qualifying teams advance to districts)
Samuel Cubberly (Springfield) 649, Cruz Hunter (Shawnee) 577, Benjamin Cubberly (Springfield) 573, Myles Aldrich (Shawnee) 573.
