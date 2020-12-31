NAPOLEON — Jacob Sexton rolled games of 208 and 245 to lead Liberty Center to a 2,525-2,107 win over Wauseon in boys bowling.

Both Landon Amstutz and Joshua Sexton added games of 213 and 195 for the Tigers.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

Boys

Liberty Center (2,525) – Landon Amstutz 213-195; Tim Blanton 126; Cody McDoogle 192; Jacob Sexton 208-245; Joshua Sexton 195-213; Jonathon Smith 138-133. Baker Totals 667.

Wauseon (2,107) – Ben Allen 168-147; Parker Black 121; Brayden Everly 104; Kage Little 167-132; Ryan Marks 183-219; Aidan Teal 174-157. Baker Totals 535.

Recommended for you

Load comments