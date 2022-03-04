COLUMBUS — Both Liberty Center and Napoleon boys bowling finished in the top eight in the state in the Division II boys state bowling meet on Saturday.
The Tigers finished fourth as they made the final eight cut after three games where they were ranked fifth in the single elimination knockout tournament.
There they took on fourth-seeded Versailles and after taking the first two games 193-153 and 171-156 they dropped the next two and were forced to go to a fifth game where they came away with a 211-191 victory to move on to the next round.
There, they took on No. 1 seed Coldwater, who they finished second behind at districts and after winning the first game 182-156, they dropped the next two before winning a thrilling fourth match 179-178. The fifth game went to the Cavaliers however, ending Liberty Center’s first state meet short. Napoleon finished seventh in the state after ranking seventh of 16 teams after the first three games and then taking on No. 2 seed Hillsboro in the first round of the single elimination bracket.
Individually, Landon Amstutz bowled a three-game score of 621 and earned second-team All-Ohio honors.
Napoleon finished seventh in the opening portion of the state championships with a 3,258 team score before falling in four games to Hillsboro in the championship round. Junior Ashton Kiessling’s 565 series was tops for the Wildcats while sophomore Riley Ehlers was close behind with a 563. Seniors Jacob Hull added series of 559 and 558, respectively.
In Division I district action on Thursday, Defiance came up short of advancing to state in competition at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton.
The girls event on Thursday saw Defiance finish eight with a team score of 3,025 in a deep event with just one team and individual qualifier advancing to state. Ashland won the team title with a 3,960 with Celina senior Ashtyn Huber bowling a 700 series to advance as an individual.
Senior Savannah Roth led the way for Defiance with a 541 series (158-180-203) while junior McKailyn Shock bowled games of 194, 142 and 134 for a 470 series. Tamorie Nealy bowled a 463 series (149-180-134) and senior Malea Carolus topped out the top four scorers with a 440 (154-139-147).
The boys meet on Friday saw the Bulldog boys also finish in eighth among eight teams but with a 360-pin margin from first place to eighth and a 24-pin gap from eighth to fifth. Senior Boston Briseno racked up a 638 series in his final match for Defiance, finishing 12 pins back of Lexington’s Aiden Compton for the lone individual qualifier spot.
Rhees Andrews was next with a 577 series while junior Trey Siler added a 566 and Xander Valle a 527.
Division II Boys State Bowling
At Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl
Championship Round
Liberty Center def. Versailles, 193-153, 171-156, 139-165, 129-188, 211-191; Hillsboro def. Napoleon, 167-150, 154-200, 179-158, 171-149; Coldwater def. Liberty Center, 156-182, 203-181, 201-139, 178-179, 227-145
Team Tournament
Coldwater 3,622, Hillsboro 3,477, Mechanicsburg 3,408, Versailles 3,374, St. Paris Graham Local 3,341, Liberty Center 3,341 (Landon Amstutz 228-193-200, Cole Roth 219-188-170, Jacob Sexton 193-173-203, Tim Blanton 168-220-172, Cody McDougle 214-163-128), Napoleon 3,258 (Ashton Kiessling 199-168-198, Riley Ehlers 185-163-215, Jacob Hull 178-190-191, Michael Gallagher 157-169-232), Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding 3,230, Marion Pleasant 3,088, Springfield Kenton Ridge 3,019, Wooster Triway 2,996, Rootstown 2,978, Struthers 2,953, Carrollton 2,930, Circleville Logan Elm 2,899, Fredericktown 2,720
Division I District Bowling
At Star Lanes at the Harbor, Port Clinton
Boys Tournament
Ashland 4,263, Celina 4,007, St. Marys 3,960, Mansfield Senior 3,945, Wapakoneta 3,923, Lexington 3,918, Perrysburg 3,902, Defiance 3,899 (Boston Briseno 192-257-189, Trey Siler 176-214-176, Aiden Santana 171, Rhees Andrews 193-164-220, Xander Valle 177-190-160, Sub 142-154).
Girls Tournament
Ashland 3,960, Wapakoneta 3,772, Lexington 3,692, Celina 3,656, Lima Shawnee 3,486, Sandusky 3,230, Perrysburg 3,040, Defiance 3,025 (Malea Carolus 154-139-147, McKailyn Shock 194-142-134, Tamorie Nealy 149-180-134, Savannah Roth 158-180-203, Katelyn Leblo 104, Leigha Scott 80).
