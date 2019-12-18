Men
Joe Slattman 800
Joe Slattman 758
Jeremy Sierra 750
Emilio Mora 749
Brett Sims 724
Mike Clark 716
Mike Litzenberg 714
Tim Deitrick 701
Chad Cereghin 679
Dave Binder 676
Mike DeVeaux 672
Jim Hall 672
Dave Kiessling II 666
Jim Hall 664
Ron Nagley 661
Tim Panico 658
Women
Karen Zumfelde 731
Karen Zumfelde 664
McKenzie Hall 593
Kay DeVeaux 590
Linda Justinger 572
Judy Weber 569
Kay DeVeaux 569
Maggie McGhee 558
LeAnn Ramsey 553
Clare Lewis 538
Helen Engel 522
C&H Lanes
Men’s High Series: Joe Slattman 800, Joe Slattman 758, Jeremy Sierra 750.
Men’s High Game: Jeremy Sierra 286, Brett Sims 268, Joe Slattman 279.
Men’s Team Series: St. Mike’s Golf 3417, Kiessling Construction 3220, Coletta Pro Shop 3210.
Women’s High Series: Karen Zumfelde 731, Karen Zumfelde 664, Kay DeVeaux 590.
Women’s High Game: Karen Zumfelde 279.
