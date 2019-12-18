Men

Joe Slattman 800

Joe Slattman 758

Jeremy Sierra 750

Emilio Mora 749

Brett Sims 724

Mike Clark 716

Mike Litzenberg 714

Tim Deitrick 701

Chad Cereghin 679

Dave Binder 676

Mike DeVeaux 672

Jim Hall 672

Dave Kiessling II 666

Jim Hall 664

Ron Nagley 661

Tim Panico 658

Women

Karen Zumfelde 731

Karen Zumfelde 664

McKenzie Hall 593

Kay DeVeaux 590

Linda Justinger 572

Judy Weber 569

Kay DeVeaux 569

Maggie McGhee 558

LeAnn Ramsey 553

Clare Lewis 538

Helen Engel 522

C&H Lanes

Men’s High Series: Joe Slattman 800, Joe Slattman 758, Jeremy Sierra 750.

Men’s High Game: Jeremy Sierra 286, Brett Sims 268, Joe Slattman 279.

Men’s Team Series: St. Mike’s Golf 3417, Kiessling Construction 3220, Coletta Pro Shop 3210.

Women’s High Series: Karen Zumfelde 731, Karen Zumfelde 664, Kay DeVeaux 590.

Women’s High Game: Karen Zumfelde 279.

