Men
Brett Sims 745
Andy Phillips 737
Dave Kiessling II 736
Jim Weiner 731
Gene Homan 728
Dave Kiessling II 716
Joe Slattman 712
Jim Hall 711
Jim Hall 705
Jeff Gruszecki 702
Craig Taylor 678
Jay Taylor 672
Jesse Caryer 666
Mike Clark 651
Women
Angie Ankney 668
Karen Zumfelde 664
Angie Ankney 646
Kay DeVeaux 603
Breanna Slattman 601
Breanna Slattman 581
Teresa Kurtz 573
Teresa Kurtz 569
Judy Weber 566
Chris Spangler 559
Laura Good 551
LeAnn Ramsey 551
Kay DeVeaux 540
Kay DeVeaux 540
Amanda Ayers 540
Maggie McGhee 539
Paula Stark 529
Defiance Recreation
High Men’s Series: Brett Sims 745, Andy Phillips 737, Dave Kiessling II 736.
High Men’s Game: Jim Hall 299, Mike Clark 279, Jim Hall 279, Andy Phillips 279, Dave Kiessling 279.
High Men’s Team Game: Coletta’s Pro Shop 1121, Kiessling Construction 1065, Coletta’s Pro Shop 1054.
High Men’s Team Series: Coletta’s Pro Shop 3125, Coletta’s Pro Shop 3110, Higbea Embroidery 3065.
High Women’s Series: Angie Ankney 668, Karen Zumfelde 664, Angie Ankney 646.
High Women’s Game: Angie Ankney 269, Angie Ankney 258, Karen Zumfelde 257.
High Women’s Team Series: Leisure Time Winery 2306.
