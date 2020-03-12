Men

Brett Sims 745

Andy Phillips 737

Dave Kiessling II 736

Jim Weiner 731

Gene Homan 728

Dave Kiessling II 716

Joe Slattman 712

Jim Hall 711

Jim Hall 705

Jeff Gruszecki 702

Craig Taylor 678

Jay Taylor 672

Jesse Caryer 666

Mike Clark 651

Women

Angie Ankney 668

Karen Zumfelde 664

Angie Ankney 646

Kay DeVeaux 603

Breanna Slattman 601

Breanna Slattman 581

Teresa Kurtz 573

Teresa Kurtz 569

Judy Weber 566

Chris Spangler 559

Laura Good 551

LeAnn Ramsey 551

Kay DeVeaux 540

Kay DeVeaux 540

Amanda Ayers 540

Maggie McGhee 539

Paula Stark 529

Defiance Recreation

High Men’s Series: Brett Sims 745, Andy Phillips 737, Dave Kiessling II 736.

High Men’s Game: Jim Hall 299, Mike Clark 279, Jim Hall 279, Andy Phillips 279, Dave Kiessling 279.

High Men’s Team Game: Coletta’s Pro Shop 1121, Kiessling Construction 1065, Coletta’s Pro Shop 1054.

High Men’s Team Series: Coletta’s Pro Shop 3125, Coletta’s Pro Shop 3110, Higbea Embroidery 3065.

High Women’s Series: Angie Ankney 668, Karen Zumfelde 664, Angie Ankney 646.

High Women’s Game: Angie Ankney 269, Angie Ankney 258, Karen Zumfelde 257.

High Women’s Team Series: Leisure Time Winery 2306.

