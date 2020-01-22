Men
Jim Weiner 776
Trevor Neueschwander 756
Justin Sampson 756
Joe Slattman 737
Dave Kiessling II 728
Joe Slattman 728
Jay Taylor 721
Gale Hesselschwardt 711
Mike Gerken 679
Gene Homan 677
Andy Phillips 676
Dave Kiessling 675
Jim Hall 669
Ron Wright 666
Doug Motter 660
Women
Karen Zumfelde 720
Angie Ankney 689
Maggie McGhee 633
Amanda Ayers 593
Chris Spangler 592
Karen Zumfelde 583
Andrea Swazer 577
Chris Haver 573
Paula Stark 560
Kay DeVeaux 555
Defiance Recreation
High Men’s Series: Jim Weiner 776, Trevor Neueschwander 756, Justin Sampson 756.
High Men’s Team Game: Kiessing Construction 1203, St. Mike’s Golf 1167, Kiessling Construction 1157, B-Z Auto Repair 1145.
High Men’s Team Series: Kiessling Construction 3398, St. Mike’s Golf 3288, Coletta’s Pro Shop 3158.
High Women’s Series: Karen Zumfelde 720, Angie Ankney 689, Maggie McGhee 633.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.