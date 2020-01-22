Men

Jim Weiner 776

Trevor Neueschwander 756

Justin Sampson 756

Joe Slattman 737

Dave Kiessling II 728

Joe Slattman 728

Jay Taylor 721

Gale Hesselschwardt 711

Mike Gerken 679

Gene Homan 677

Andy Phillips 676

Dave Kiessling 675

Jim Hall 669

Ron Wright 666

Doug Motter 660

Women

Karen Zumfelde 720

Angie Ankney 689

Maggie McGhee 633

Amanda Ayers 593

Chris Spangler 592

Karen Zumfelde 583

Andrea Swazer 577

Chris Haver 573

Paula Stark 560

Kay DeVeaux 555

Defiance Recreation

High Men’s Series: Jim Weiner 776, Trevor Neueschwander 756, Justin Sampson 756.

High Men’s Team Game: Kiessing Construction 1203, St. Mike’s Golf 1167, Kiessling Construction 1157, B-Z Auto Repair 1145.

High Men’s Team Series: Kiessling Construction 3398, St. Mike’s Golf 3288, Coletta’s Pro Shop 3158.

High Women’s Series: Karen Zumfelde 720, Angie Ankney 689, Maggie McGhee 633.

