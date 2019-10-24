Defiance Recreation
Men
Joe Slattman 718
Trevor Neuenschwander 711
Jeremy Sierra 710
Jim Weiner 707
Dave Kiessling II 704
Scott Helf 699
Craig Higbea 699
Richie Kiessling 696
Gene Homan 695
Jeff Gruszecki 694
Ron Wright 661
Women
Karen Zumfelde 704
Karen Zumfelde 661
McKenzie Hall 627
Kay Deveaux 587
Laura Good 556
Teresa Kurtz 553
Andrea Zwayer 550
Paula Stark 546
Bethany Cotner 537
Helen Engel 535
High Men’s Series: Joe Slattman 718, Trevor Neuenschwander 711, Jeremy Sierra 710.
High Men’s Game: Joe Slattman 300.
High Men’s Team Series: Kiessling Construction 3383, B-Z Auto Repair 3157, Coletta’s Pro Shop 3089.
High Men’s Team Game: Kiessling Construction 1216, Kiessling Construction 1109, Jersey’s 1094.
High Women’s Series: Karen Zumfelde 704, Karen Zumfelde 661, McKenzie Hall 627.
High Women’s Game: Karen Zumfelde 255, Paula Stark 246, McKenzie Hall 246.
High Women’s Team Series: Leisure Time Winery 2121, Snyder Brothers Construction 2110, Stark Trucking 1948.
High Women’s Team Game: Stark Trucking 758, Leisure Time Winery 752, Snyder Brothers Construction 725.
