Defiance Recreation

Men

Joe Slattman 718

Trevor Neuenschwander 711

Jeremy Sierra 710

Jim Weiner 707

Dave Kiessling II 704

Scott Helf 699

Craig Higbea 699

Richie Kiessling 696

Gene Homan 695

Jeff Gruszecki 694

Ron Wright 661

Women

Karen Zumfelde 704

Karen Zumfelde 661

McKenzie Hall 627

Kay Deveaux 587

Laura Good 556

Teresa Kurtz 553

Andrea Zwayer 550

Paula Stark 546

Bethany Cotner 537

Helen Engel 535

High Men’s Series: Joe Slattman 718, Trevor Neuenschwander 711, Jeremy Sierra 710.

High Men’s Game: Joe Slattman 300.

High Men’s Team Series: Kiessling Construction 3383, B-Z Auto Repair 3157, Coletta’s Pro Shop 3089.

High Men’s Team Game: Kiessling Construction 1216, Kiessling Construction 1109, Jersey’s 1094.

High Women’s Series: Karen Zumfelde 704, Karen Zumfelde 661, McKenzie Hall 627.

High Women’s Game: Karen Zumfelde 255, Paula Stark 246, McKenzie Hall 246.

High Women’s Team Series: Leisure Time Winery 2121, Snyder Brothers Construction 2110, Stark Trucking 1948.

High Women’s Team Game: Stark Trucking 758, Leisure Time Winery 752, Snyder Brothers Construction 725.

