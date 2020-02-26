Men

Andy Phillips 787

Jeff Gruszecki 752

Mike Gerken 723

Mike Clark 722

Dave Kiessling II 712

Jeremy Sierra 707

Jim Hall 703

Jim Hall 702

Mike Littleton 682

Tim Panico 679

Joe Slattman 673

Jim Weiner 670

Scott Frederick 666

Women

Karen Zumfelde 638

Teresa Kurtz 621

Breanna Slattman 567

Laura Good 572

Karen Zumfelde 571

Breanna Slattman 565

Leann Ramsey 561

Shelby Erford 558

Amber DeSota 523

Claire Lewis 538

Chris Haver 537

Sue Burzyke 527

Defiance Recreation

Men’s High Game: Jim Hall 297, Andy Phillips 289, Jim Weiner 268.

Men’s High Team Series: St. Mike’s Golf Course 3221, Kiessling Construction 3010.

Men’s High Team Game: St. Mike’s Golf Course 1122, St. Mike’s Golf 1101.

Women’s High Game: Karen Zumfelde 248, Leann Ramsey 224, Breanna Slattman 215.

