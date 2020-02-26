Men
Andy Phillips 787
Jeff Gruszecki 752
Mike Gerken 723
Mike Clark 722
Dave Kiessling II 712
Jeremy Sierra 707
Jim Hall 703
Jim Hall 702
Mike Littleton 682
Tim Panico 679
Joe Slattman 673
Jim Weiner 670
Scott Frederick 666
Women
Karen Zumfelde 638
Teresa Kurtz 621
Breanna Slattman 567
Laura Good 572
Karen Zumfelde 571
Breanna Slattman 565
Leann Ramsey 561
Shelby Erford 558
Amber DeSota 523
Claire Lewis 538
Chris Haver 537
Sue Burzyke 527
Defiance Recreation
Men’s High Game: Jim Hall 297, Andy Phillips 289, Jim Weiner 268.
Men’s High Team Series: St. Mike’s Golf Course 3221, Kiessling Construction 3010.
Men’s High Team Game: St. Mike’s Golf Course 1122, St. Mike’s Golf 1101.
Women’s High Game: Karen Zumfelde 248, Leann Ramsey 224, Breanna Slattman 215.
