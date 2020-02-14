Men
Dave Kiessling II 761
Ron Nagley 727
Justin Sampson 725
Ken Harris 723
Mike Gerken 721
Terry Keeran 707
Brett Sims 699
Mike Gerken 689
Andy Phillips 684
Richie Kiessling 686
Craig Higbea 676
Jay Taylor 675
Jime Weiner 670
Gene Herman 669
Women
Angie Ankley 659
Karen Zumfelde 643
Breanna Slattman 630
Stacy Conlon 611
Helen Engler 610
Laura Good 595
McKenzie Hall 594
Angie Ankney 587
Leann Ramsey 562
Helene Engel 561
Kay Deveaux 560
Laura Good 559
Stacy Conlon 548
Defiance Recreation
Men's High Game: Ron Nagley 278, Justin Sampson 268, Terry Keeran, Andy Phillips 267.
Men's High Team Series: Kiessling Construction 3206, Coletta's Pro Shop 3073, St. Mike's Golf Course 3035.
Men's High Team Game: Kiessling Construction 1070-1068, St. Mike's Golf Course 1059, Coletta's Pro Shop 1050.
Women's High Game: Angie Ankney 257, Karen Zumfelde 247, Angie Ankney 244.
Women's High Team Game: Leisure Time Winery 736-733.
