Men

Dave Kiessling II 761

Ron Nagley 727

Justin Sampson 725

Ken Harris 723

Mike Gerken 721

Terry Keeran 707

Brett Sims 699

Mike Gerken 689

Andy Phillips 684

Richie Kiessling 686

Craig Higbea 676

Jay Taylor 675

Jime Weiner 670

Gene Herman 669

Women

Angie Ankley 659

Karen Zumfelde 643

Breanna Slattman 630

Stacy Conlon 611

Helen Engler 610

Laura Good 595

McKenzie Hall 594

Angie Ankney 587

Leann Ramsey 562

Helene Engel 561

Kay Deveaux 560

Laura Good 559

Stacy Conlon 548

Defiance Recreation

Men's High Game: Ron Nagley 278, Justin Sampson 268, Terry Keeran, Andy Phillips 267.

Men's High Team Series: Kiessling Construction 3206, Coletta's Pro Shop 3073, St. Mike's Golf Course 3035.

Men's High Team Game: Kiessling Construction 1070-1068, St. Mike's Golf Course 1059, Coletta's Pro Shop 1050.

Women's High Game: Angie Ankney 257, Karen Zumfelde 247, Angie Ankney 244.

Women's High Team Game: Leisure Time Winery 736-733.

