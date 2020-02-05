Men
Jesse Carter 748
Mike Littleton 738
Joe Slattman 738
Jim Weiner 735
Joe Slattman 714
Terry Keeran 697
Gene Homan 687
Clayton Steman 684
Craig Higbea 682
Justin Sampson 679
Mike Gerken 678
Brett Sims 678
Dave Kiessling 678
Joe Slattman 678
Curtis Gallagher 675
Terry Keeran 668
Larry Acocks 667
Tim Yenser 665
Richie Kiessling 660
Brett Sims 650
Women
Angie Ankney 656
Karen Zumfelde 637
Helene Engel 620
Chris Spangler 616
Karen Zumfelde 574
Stacy Conlon 570
LeAnn Ramsey 568
Laura Good 568
Stacy Conlon 567
Kay DeVeaux 559
Teresa Kurtz 558
Angie Ankney 557
Defiance Recreation
High Men’s Series: Jesse Carter 748, Mike Littleton 738, Jim Weiner 735.
High Men’s Game: A.J. Juarez 299, Joe Slattman 279, Joe Slattman 278.
High Men’s Team Game: Coletta’s Pro Shop 1210, B-Z Auto Repair 1139, B-Z Auto Repair 1134.
High Men’s Team Series: Coletta’s Pro Shop 3339, Jersey’s 3264, B-Z Auto Repair 3207.
High Women’s Series: Angie Ankney 656, Karen Zumfelde 637, Helene Engel 620.
High Women’s Game: Maggie McGhee 247, Helene Engel 246, Chris Spangler 231.
