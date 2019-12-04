• Boys
BRYAN
Last season: 14-1 (13-1, first).
Head coach: Dustin Gillett (2nd year).
Letterman lost: Noah Bany (208), Kyle Shaffer (199, 58-6 record).
Returning lettermen: Matthew Meade (So., 178), Austin Brandeberry (Sr., 196), Wade Allport (Sr., 155), Zane Laurin (Jr., 137).
Strengths: “We return three strong bowlers.”
Weaknesses: ”We have three freshman coming into fill a spot and need to work hard.”
Overall outlook: “I think overall we should be able to contend for an NWOAL title once again. It won’t be easy and we’re going to give it all we got.”
DEFIANCE
Last season: 11-14 (4-5 WBL).
Head coach: Dan Grimes (14th year).
Letterman lost: Kody Gerardot (4 letters), Collin Robarge (4 letters).
Returning lettermen: Dylan Smith (Jr.), Jayden Hernandez (Jr.), Boston Briseno (So.), Deven Maynard (Sr.), Noah Shawver (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Skyler Conley (Sr.), Josh Polanco (Jr.), Rehees Andrew (So.), Ian Campbell (So.), Gabe Thompson (So.), Xander Valle (So.), Thomas Auer (Fr.), Trey Siler (Fr.).
Strengths: “We are looking to have a much better team this year and a lot of the bowlers returned for another season.”
Weaknesses: ”The weakest part of any team is communication between players, we must get better at that or we won’t be one of the better teams this season. They must stay focused and want to win. Winning doesn’t happen overnight you must know how to win and then go get it.”
Overall outlook: “Every season we do get better and then we lose seniors so you fall back until someone can step up to fill their bowling shoes. We have that this season, but they need to be able to see that and go with it, the shoes are never too big that someone can’t fill them.”
League outlook: “We only have a couple seniors again this season so we would like to make it out of the sectionals this year. I have a feeling that can happen if we stay healthy and strong. If the team can stay focused and work hard as one this year, they have a good chance of going to districts as a team. By adding to the team a couple more bowlers that already have bowling in their blood, that might be enough to get that little push this year.”
NAPOLEON
Last year: 7-3.
Head coach: Randy Schwaiger (20th year).
Letterman lost: Bryce Trapp (174).
Returning lettermen: Levi Anderson (Sr., 198), Anthony Steward (Sr., 160), Elijah Wolf (Jr., 157), James Gerken (Jr., 176), Jacob Hall (So., 181), Andrew Case.
Promising newcomers: Ashton Kiessling, Preston Miller.
Strengths: “We have lots of experience and one state state returner in Levi Anderson.”
Weaknesses: ”We have low averages need to practice harder and smarter.”
Overall outlook: “We hope to win the conference and place higher at districts.”
WAUSEON
Last year: 8-6, 7-5, 4th.
Head coach: Kody Moden (4th year, 35-20).
Letterman lost: Brady Blaylock (district qualifier), Logan Flint.
Returning lettermen: Ben Allan (Jr., 1 letter), Logan Blackman (Sr., 2 letters), Chance Buehrer (Sr., 3 letters), Kenyon Lovins (Sr., 2 letters), Isaac Rufenacht (Sr., 1 letter), Alex Stevens (Sr., 2 letters), Aiden Teal (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Brayden Everly (Jr.), Kage Little (Fr.), Ryan Marks (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have many returning lettermen with match experience and five of the 10 are seniors.”
Weaknesses: Staying consistent and adjusting to the different lane conditions in each bowling alley.
Overall outlook: ”I think this team should be competitive not only in the league but also sectional and district play.”
League outlook: “I think Bryan is still the team to beat in the NWOAL but we should see challenges from us as well as some of the other teams who are returning good talent and I’m sure some new talent.”
• Girls
BRYAN
Last season: 15-0 (14-0 NWOAL, first).
Head coach: Dustin Gillett (2nd year).
Returning lettermen: Emma Meade (Sr., 198), Jade Easley (Sr., 182), Gabi Bany (Jr., 165), Faith Harding (So., 187).
Promising newcomers: Zeby Sanders (Fr.).
Strengths: “We’re returning a full team this year. We’re very excited with our depth.”
Weaknesses: ”We need to get the new girls up to the speed of the game .”
Overall outlook: “I think we will win the NWOAL and I think that with all the returners, we have a chance of getting back to state.”
League outlook: “Last season we took second place at state and our goal is to be right back in the contender list.”
DEFIANCE
Head coach: Brent Gerken (11th year).
Letterman lost: Kaelyn Ford (district qualifier), Brooke Slattman.
Returning lettermen: Mackenna Carolus (Sr., 3 letters), Savannah Roth (So., 1 letter, district qualifier), Taylor Crigger (So., 1 letter), Malea Carolus (So., 1 letter).
Promising newcomers: Allayne Lavigne (Fr.), Tamorie Nealy (Fr.), Hennessey Ramon (Fr.), MaKailyn Shock (Fr.), McKenna Shock (Fr,), Kaylee Shank (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have a young enthusiastic bunch willing to learn.”
Weaknesses: ”We are very young and very inexperienced.”
Overall outlook: “We have a very tough schedule so with our youth, we will struggle early. It should be fun to watch as they improve.”
League outlook: “The WBL looks pretty strong again this year. St. Marys is the D-II defending state champs and are probably the favorite until they get beat.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Last season: 7-7 (7-5 NWOAL).
Head coach: Rick Shadday (3rd year).
Letterman lost: Lillian McLaughlin (4 letters, first team NWOAL, 193), Lexi Gibson (4 letters, 145), Alise McMaster.
Returning lettermen: Hannah Feather (Sr., state qualifier, 173), Olivia Weirauch (Jr., 121), Audrey Bowers (So., 118), Riley Garretson (So., 106), Gwyn Murrey (So., 109), Kaycee Cover (So., 89).
Promising newcomers: Kaelyn Kinnan (Jr.), Eliza Trapp (So.), Sophie Berry (So.), Arianna Smith (Fr.), Maggie Peper (Fr.), Maddie Brogna (Fr.), Meredith Bowers (Fr.), Madison Amstutz (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have a good crew of experienced sophomores.”
Weaknesses: ”We have a big crew of new bowlers to work in the rotation as they gain experience.”
Overall outlook: “We are hoping to improve on last year’s record.”
League outlook: “Bryan, Wauseon and Swanton will all be teams to beat this year. We hope to come out on top.”
NAPOLEON
Last year: 8-0.
Head coach: Randy Schwaiger (20th year).
Letterman lost: Lydia Wachtman (4 letters, 177), Alexandria Smith (3 letters, 126).
Returning lettermen: Lily Gubernath (Sr., 143), Abbie Dietmer (Jr., 163), Ella Fox (So., 174), Jalin Ruple (So., 177), Spencer Schwaiger (So.).
Strengths: Experience and average.
Weaknesses: Expectations, have to stay in the moment.
Overall outlook: “We hope to win conference and get back to state.”
TINORA
Head coach: Lonnie Williams (1st year).
Letterman lost: Chelsey Hahn, Kendyl Snow, Rayann Clevenger, Gabby Garcia.
Returning lettermen: Elizabeth Bland, Rianna Stark, Hannah Gerschutz.
Promising newcomers: Anya Dunno, Sydney Meyer, Rianna Stark, Elizabeth Bland, Hannah Gerschutz.
Strengths: “Having just two bowlers with experience from last year, we do have some leadership.”
Weaknesses: “The team has five bowlers which means we must stay healthy.”
Overall outlook: “The way the girls are improving, I believe by mid-season we’ll be able to compete with every team.”
WAUSEON
Last year: 8-6, 7-5, tied for third.
Head coach: Chuck Carr (19th year).
Letterman lost: Makayla Kearney, Skylar Figy.
Returning lettermen: Jessie French (Sr.), Emily Brunn (Sr.), Elena Pratt (Sr.), Quinlynn Rohda (Jr.), Ember Paul (So.), Mia Zuniga (So.), Alyssa Stricklen (So.).
Promising newcomers: Danielle Carr (Fr.), Rachel Carr (Fr.), Jayde Ramos (Fr.), Madison Rufenacht (Fr.).
Strengths: “The girls bowling team looks good this year so I’m hoping for the best.”
Weaknesses: “We only have two weeks to prepare for the first match so we’re looking for the second half of the season to be better by then.”
Overall outlook: ”This is a good group of girls so I’m hoping that will be good in the the sectionals, districts and at state tournament.”
League outlook: “Based on last year, the Bryan and Swanton girls should be strong again this year. Each year it is hard to predict what the outcome will be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.