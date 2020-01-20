Evergreen and Tinora split in local bowling action at Defiance Recreation on Monday, with the Ram boys earning a 2,165-1,938 triumph and the Evergreen girls prevailing, 1,837-1,625.
In the boys match, Trevor Luellen’s 393 series (208-185) led the way while Devin Flory (359) and CJ Gerschutz (357) had 350 series or better. Ayden DeGroff rolled games of 169 and 200 to pace the Vikings.
Meanwhile, Emily Bissonette tallied games of 166 and 224 for the Evergreen girls while Michaela Baker had a 199 game. Rianna Stark tallied a pair of 168 games for Tinora in the setback.
At Defiance Recreation
Boys
Evergreen (1,938) – Will Necomb 132-116; Ethan Shively 135-157; Derek Cobb 147-134; Michael King 178-137; Ayden DeGroff 169-200; Evergreen Baker 433.
Tinora (2,165) – Devin Flory 165-194; Elijah Goliver 113-128; Eric Lichtenwald 129-181; Trevor Luellen 208-185; CJ Gerschutz 142-215; Tinora Baker 505.
Girls
Evergreen (1,837) – Emily Bissonette 166-224; Bobbie Jo Machnicki 96-180; Michaela Baker 199-110; Delaney Burghard 137-106; Kennedy Coolman 153-139; Evergreen Baker 327.
Tinora (1,625) – Hannah Gerschutz 68-116; Sidney Meyer 112; Anya Dunno 156-123; Elizabeth Bland 117-134; Rianna Stark 168-168; Samantha Meyer 137; Tinora Baker 326.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.