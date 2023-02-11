WAPAKONETA — The Defiance girls bowling team finished seventh and the boys ninth in the Western Buckeye League bowling championships at Astro Lanes on Thursday and Friday.
WAPAKONETA — The Defiance girls bowling team finished seventh and the boys ninth in the Western Buckeye League bowling championships at Astro Lanes on Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, Levi Goff’s 529 series led the way in ninth place overall for the DHS boys. Kenny Schlosser was a top-20 finisher in 20th with a 469 series.
Girls competition continued on Friday evening as Defiance’s Mabel Adams secured a first-team all-WBL finish with a fourth-place finish in the individual standings with a 490 series. Hayleigh Jones (25th, 356), Tamorie Nealy (29th, 345) and McKailyn Shock (30th, 340) all earned top-30 finishes for the Bulldogs.
On Tuesday, Napoleon picked up a boys-girls sweep of the Northern Lakes League bowling championships for the fourth straight season at Southwyck Lanes. Carlee Hohenbrink tallied a team-best 652 series and a 237 game to lead the Ladycats to a convincing victory over runner-up Springfield while freshman Alexa Miller was close behind with a 646 series.
The boys tournament saw senior Preston Miller record a 580 series to lead the charge while Ashton Kiessling bowled a 248 game to top the tally.
WBL Championships
At Astro Lanes
Boys
St. Marys 3,667, Wapakoneta 3,575, Kenton 3,500, Celina 3,279, Lima Bath 3,114, Van Wert 3,072, Lima Shawnee 3,037, Ottawa-Glandorf 3,010, Defiance 2,933, Elida 2,892
Defiance Scorers
9. Levi Goff 178-148-203; 20. Kenny Schlosser 130-199-140; 35. Trey Siler 113-166-122; 44. Dravin Lantz 122-130; Tanner Camerson 133; Sub 126; Jacob Garcia 113; Sub 70.
Girls
Wapakoneta 3,398, St. Marys 3,294, Lima Shawnee 3,182, Van Wert 3,095, Celina 3,037, Ottawa-Glandorf 2,683, Defiance 2,538, Elida 2,427, Lima Bath 1,334, Kenton 889
Defiance Scorers
4. Mabel Adams 166-178-146; 25. Hayleigh Jones 166-106-84; 29. Tamorie Nealy 109-131-105; 30. McKailyn Shock 92-144-104; Katelyn Leblo 108; Sub 96.
NLL Championships
At Southwyck Lanes
Boys
Napoleon 3,784; Toledo Whitmer 3,775, Bowling Green 3,679, Springfield 3,462, Perrysburg 3,336, Anthony Wayne 3,272, Maumee 3,247, Oregon Clay 3,196, Fremont Ross 2,959
Napoleon Scorers
Preston Miller 209-161-210; Brennen Babcock 153-219-177; Ashton Kiessling 248-202; Riley Ehlers 179-197; Sub 161-142; Sub 166; Andrew Gallagher 176; Sub 166; Logan Honneman 162.
Girls
Napoleon 3,453, Springfield 2,983, Perrysburg 2,843, Toledo Whitmer 2,747, Oregon Clay 2,485, Bowling Green 2,380, Anthony Wayne 2,228
Napoleon Scorers
Carlee Hohenbrink 217-198-237; Alexa Miller 235-185-226; Keigan Schuster 200-164; Sub 182-159; Arianna Kiessling 202; Lily Light 144; Sub 131; Sub 123.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.