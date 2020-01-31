The Defiance boys bowling team nipped visiting Celina by just 64 pins during Western Buckeye League action at C&H Lanes on Thursday while the DHS ladies came up short against the visiting Bulldogs.
Deven Maynard put up games of 201 and 207 in the win for the DHS boys while Boston Briseno had a 403 series and Xander Valle added a 231 game.
On the girls side, Tamorie Nealy’s 285 series led the way for Defiance in a 2,545-1,955 defeat. Savanna Roth added a 265 series.
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Celina (2,817) — Britt Hale 187-209; Benjamin Romack 146; Kaleb Fishbaugh 211-191; Alex Lehman 193-152; Isaac Garnett 192-196; Kobe Piper 188; Celina Baker 952.
Defiance (2,881) — Boston Briseno 200-203; Dylan Smith 167-210; Rhees Andrew 161; Noah Shawver 180-184; Deven Maynard 201-207; Xander Valle 231; Defiance Baker 937.
Girls
Celina (2,545) — Jamie Coats 178-159; Audree Gray 167-146; Ashtyn Huber 162-171; Madison Haschen 143-184; Brianna Henning 137; Emma Whistler 171; Celina Baker 927.
Defiance (1,955) — Savannah Roth 113-152; Tamorie Nealy 138-147; Malea Carolus 131-128; Taylor Crigger 116-126; Makenna Carolus 142; Defiance Baker 667.
