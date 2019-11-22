Defiance and Tinora split a bowling match Thursday at C&H Lanes.

The Bulldogs claimed the boys match 2,375-2,168 while the Rams took the girls match 1,535-1,384.

Dylan Smith had games of 217 and 176 to lead the Defiance boys. Devin Singer led the Rams with games of 234 and 172.

Rianna Stark rolled games of 195 and 161 for the Tinora girls. Makenna Carolus led Defiance with games of 118 and 146.

Boys

Defiance (2,375) - Dylan Smith 217-176; Boston Briseno 140; Jayden Hernandez 156-224; Rhees Andrews 132; Deven Maynard 214-184; Noah Shawver 180; Sub 148. Defiance Baker 604.

Tinora (2,168) - Devin Singer 234-172; Eric Lichtenewald 115-177; CJ Gerschutz 157-171; Trevor Luellen 183-186; Devin Flory 127-143. Tinora Baker 503.

Girls

Tinora (1,535) - Hannah Gerschutz 97-95; Sidney Meyer 83-97; Amya Dunno 112-125; Elizabeth Bland 94-102; Rianna Stark 195-161. Tinora Baker 374.

Defiance (1,384) - Savannah Roth 119-101; Hennessey Ramon 57; McKailyn Shock 51; Taylor Crigger 105-132; Makenna Carolus 118-141; Malea Carolus 116; Kaylee Shank 111. Defiance Baker 339.

