Defiance and Tinora split a bowling match Thursday at C&H Lanes.
The Bulldogs claimed the boys match 2,375-2,168 while the Rams took the girls match 1,535-1,384.
Dylan Smith had games of 217 and 176 to lead the Defiance boys. Devin Singer led the Rams with games of 234 and 172.
Rianna Stark rolled games of 195 and 161 for the Tinora girls. Makenna Carolus led Defiance with games of 118 and 146.
Boys
Defiance (2,375) - Dylan Smith 217-176; Boston Briseno 140; Jayden Hernandez 156-224; Rhees Andrews 132; Deven Maynard 214-184; Noah Shawver 180; Sub 148. Defiance Baker 604.
Tinora (2,168) - Devin Singer 234-172; Eric Lichtenewald 115-177; CJ Gerschutz 157-171; Trevor Luellen 183-186; Devin Flory 127-143. Tinora Baker 503.
Girls
Tinora (1,535) - Hannah Gerschutz 97-95; Sidney Meyer 83-97; Amya Dunno 112-125; Elizabeth Bland 94-102; Rianna Stark 195-161. Tinora Baker 374.
Defiance (1,384) - Savannah Roth 119-101; Hennessey Ramon 57; McKailyn Shock 51; Taylor Crigger 105-132; Makenna Carolus 118-141; Malea Carolus 116; Kaylee Shank 111. Defiance Baker 339.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.