LIMA — The Defiance bowling teams competed at the Pioneer Bowling Classic Monday, hosted by Lima Temple Christian.
The boys team finished in 14th place with a score of 3,112. Boston Briseno rolled games of 243-184-183; Devin Maynard rolled games of 225-172-172; Dylan Smith had games of 181-167-164 and Rhees Andrews had games of 175-170-156.
The Bulldogs added a Baker total of 490.
The girls team finished in 15th place with a score of 2,331. Makenna Carolus led the Bulldogs with games of 141-234-132; Savannah Roth rolled games of 113-166-160; Tamorie Neeley had games of 162-140-117; Taylor Crigger had games of 129-111-96 and Malea Carolus added a game of 111.
