VAN WERT – The Defiance boys team finished sixth at the WBL tournament held at Olympic Lanes in Van Wert.

The Bulldogs tallied a score of 3,529, finishing ahead of Lima Bath (3,348) and Lima Shawnee (3,302).

Xander Valle rolled games of 231-171-169 to finish with a total of 571. That placed him sixth in the individual standings. Boston Briseno finished with games of 149-200-210 to finish with a 559, which placed him 15th overall.

Dylan Smith added games of 169-195-122 for a 486 series and Rhees Andrews had games of 153-182-143 for a 478 series.

The Bulldogs finished with a Baker total of 963.

Ottawa-Glandorf took 10th with a team score of 3,066. Sean Kelley led the Titans with a 149-192-203 series, good for a 544 total. That placed him 17th overall.

Justin Yaeger added games of 162-134-163 for a 459 series and Ben Haughn rolled games of 129-136-151 for a 416 series.

The Titans added a Baker total of 808.

St. Marys beat out Wapakoneta 3,997-3,973 for the top spot. Celina took third with a 3,797.

Richard Hurley of St. Marys was the top individual, rolling games of 233-230-230 for a 739 series. Matt Adcock of Elida rolled games of 191-212-248 for a 651 series for second.

The Defiance girls rolled with four players and finished with a team score of 2,124. Savannah Roth led the Bulldogs with games of 144-169-146 to finish with a 459 series. Taylor Crigger added games of 112-147-145 for a 404 series. Malea Carolus had games of 125-122-1309 for a 377 series and McKailyn Shock rolled games of 97-117-116 for a 330 series.

Defiance added a Baker total of 554.

Ottawa-Glandorf finished eighth in the team standings with a 2,566.

Bekah Compton led the Titans with games of 152-133-144 for a 429 series. Jaydyn Johns added games of 140-121-115 for a 376 series. Willow Hoorman had games of 113-122-116 for a 351 series.

Celina topped Van Wert 3,392-3,274 for the top spot.

Emma Holden of Lima Shawnee rolled games of 220-179-201 for a 600 series as the top individual.

