WAPAKONETA — The Defiance bowling teams got back into Western Buckeye League action and fell to Wapakoneta on Thursday.
The boys team dropped a 2,893-2,421 match and the girls lost 2,452-1,876.
Xander Valle led the Bulldog boys with games of 185 and 169. Boston Briseno had games of 169 and 184.
Savannah Roth led the Defiance girls with games of 146 and 159.
At Astro Lanes
Boys
Wapakoenta (2,893) — Jon Hefner 192-215; Caige Schnarre 215-213; Tanner Haggard 238-199; Sam Wagner 212-171. Wapakoneta Sub 124-126. Wapakoneta Baker 988.
Defiance (2,421) — Dylan Smith 135; Boston Briseno 169-184; Noah Shawver 166-113; Deven Maynard 160-146; Xander Valle 185-169. Defiance Sub 147. Defiance Baker 847.
Girls
Wapakoneta (2,452) — McKenzie Wagner 150-151; Rylie Jeanneret 174; Brielle Meeks 181-160; Bailey Van Meter 168-174; Madison Doseck 150-210. Wapakoneta Sub 134. Wapakoneta Baker 806.
Defiance (1,876) — Makes Carolus 132-125; Tamore Nealy 113; Allayna Lavigne 134-158; Taylor Crigger 106-130; Savannah Roth 146-159; Mckenna Shock 110. Defiance Baker 563.
