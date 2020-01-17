Both the Defiance boys and girls bowling teams picked up victories in Western Buckeye League action at C&H Lanes on Thursday.
In the boys match, both Boston Briseno and Deven Maynard rolled a pair of plus-200 games, finishing with 432 and 427 series, respectively. Meanwhile, Makenna Carolus bounced back with a 213 second game to help power the DHS girls to a 2,082-1,868 win over Elida.
Savannah Roth chipped in a 182-139 series for Defiance.
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Elida (2,473) — Korbin Crates 168-165; Luke Alexander 146; Matt Adcock 176-135; Ethan Bowersock 223-134; Alec Ewing 161-155; Elida Baker 869.
Defiance (2,732) — Boston Briseno 200-232; Dylan Smith 182-170; Rhees Andrews 211-191; Jayden Hernandez 139; Deven Maynard 211-216; Noah Shawver 178; Defiance Baker 802.
Girls
Elida (1,868) — Hannah Norton 119-121; Emma Laux 106-122; Sarah Munson 94-112; Kelsey Lu 117-136; Skylar Lamb 134-129; Elida Baker 679.
Defiance (2,082) — Savannah Roth 182-139; Tamorie Nealy 123; Malea Carolus 164; Taylor Crigger 121-138; Makenna Carolus 114-213; Allayna Lavigne 94; Defiance Baker 700.
At Fallen Timbers
Boys
Napoleon (2,433) - Jacob Hull 193-235; Levi Anderson 198-187; Ashton Kiessling 195-161; James Gerken 202-165; Elijah Wolf 172-168; Napoleon Baker 557.
Maumee (2,414) - Roby Fairchild 214-223; Gabe Burton 169-171; Sam Wolfe 178-242; Michael Iwinski 176-149; Josh Sniadecki 143; Andrew Bick 182; Maumee Baker 567.
