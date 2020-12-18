The Defiance bowling teams split a WBL dual match Thursday with Lima Shawnee at C&H Lanes.
The Bulldog boys tallied a 3,000-2,623 win. Boston Briseno rolled games of 202 and 256 to lead Defiance.
The Defiance girls team fell 2,312-1,939. Savannah Roth led the way with games of 147 and 214.
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Lima Shawnee (2,623) – Ryan Twining 209-119; Isaiah Jones 124-205; Cruz Hunter 164-180; Myles Aldrich 232-225; Solomon Smith 210-189. Baker Totals 766.
Defiance (3,000) – Boston Briseno 202-256; Dylan Smith 181-229; Rhees Andrews 199-220; Jayden Hernandez 167-181; Xander Valle 190-203. Baker Totals 972.
Girls
Lima Shawnee (2,312) – Lynden Bassitt 126-154; Makenna Gilbert 130; Emma Holden 157-169; Samantha Zeltner 150-120; Olivia Miller 203-185. Baker Totals 798.
Defiance (1.939) – Malea Carolus 111-119; McKailyn Shock 137-90; Kaylee Shank 114-140; Taylor Crigger 104-102; Savannah Roth 147-214. Baker Totals 661.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Wauseon (1,991) – Ben Allen 165-183; Brayden Everly 148-124; Kage Little 129-136; Ryan Marks 172-210; Aidan Teal 149-187. Baker Totals 388.
Patrick Henry (2,375) – Joey Boden 186-178; Jaylin Drew 228-239; Seth Hathaway 167; Tyler Piercefield 154-221; Aaron Walters 146; Cyruss Wyss 129-138. Baker Totals 589.
