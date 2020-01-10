The Defiance boys and girls bowling teams split a home WBL match with Kenton at C & H Lanes.
The boys teams rolled to a 2,829-2,577 win. Three kegglers rolled series’ over 400, with Deven Maynard leading the way with games of 225 and 238. Jayden Hernandez added games of 223 and 201 and Rhees Andrew rolled games of 215 and 186.
The girls fell in a close match 1,976-1,965. Savannah Roth had matching games of 168 to carry the Bulldogs.
At C & H Lanes
Boys
Defiance (2,829) - Boston Briseno 214-182; Dylan Smith 161; Rhees Andrew 215-186; Jayden Hernandez 223-201; Deven Maynard 225-238; Noah Shawver 144. Defiance Baker 840.
Kenton (2,577) - Stone Sauber 126; Logan LeVan 211-156; Eric Begley 212-157; Devin Hastings 184-216; Andrew Steele 225-165; Andrew Fox 98. Kenton Baker 827.
Girls
Kenton (1,976) - Anna Longbrake 104-115; Charlotte Culwell 112-115; Adri Wright 85-144; Kennedy Farthing 147-133; Michaela Schriber 171-191. Kenton Baker 659.
Defiance (1,965) - Savannah Roth 168-168; Tamorie Nealy 115; Malea Carolus 160-145; Taylor Crigger 124; Allayna Lavigne 113. Sub 1 93. Sub 2 110. Defiance Baker 667.
At Interstate Lanes
Boys
Perrysburg (2,475) – Jared Carr 182; Avery Latta 204-236; Nicholas Duncan 242-192; Zach Isaacson 218-187; Tyler Whitner 193-202; Bryce Wyckoff 159. Perrysburg Baker 460.
Napoleon (2,338) – Jacob Hull 246-193; Levi Anderson 207-173; Ashton Kiessling 151; Elijah Wolf 156; James Gerken 208-152; Anthony Steward 162; Michael Gallagher 158. Napoleon Baker 532.
Girls
Napoleon (2,265) – Spencer Schwaiger 214-159; Jalin Ruple 191-179; Ella Fox 144; Heather McMahan 158; Lily Gubernath 155-162; Abigail Detmer 149-174. Napleon Baker 580.
Perrysburg (1,751) – Sydney Burns 219; Chelsea Brewster 102-130; Alivia Marquis 151-146; Aubrey Hill 108; Sarah Pantenburg 110; Anna Loehrke 112-135; Tiana Nguyen 122. Perrysburg Baker 416.
