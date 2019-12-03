VAN WERT – Xander Valle stepped in and rolled a 224 for Defiance as the Bulldogs downed Van Wert 2,740-2,348 in WBL action Monday at Olympic Lanes in Van Wert.
Deven Maynard had the top series for Defiance, bowling games of 210 and 192.
Makenna Carolus rolled games of 134 and 113 to lead the Defiance girls as the Bulldogs dropped their match 2,634-1,679.
At Olympic Lanes
Boys
Defiance (2,740) – Dylan Smith 200-186; Jayden Hernandez 195-168; Rhees Andrews 172-190; Deven Maynard 201-192; Xander Valle 224; Defiance Sub 139. Defiance Baker 873.
Van Wert (2,348) – Landon Nowak 191-149; Richard Druckmiller 144; Logan Goodwin 132; Aioyn Sidle 149-149; Ian Ellis 202-214; Jacob Place 133; Dante Jones 142. Van Wert Baker 743.
Girls
Van Wert (2,634) – Katie Hauter 133; Hannah Say 220-179; MaKenzie Bowers 196-154; Ryleigh Hanicq 168-195; Lorrie Decker 203-214; Makenna Nagel 162. Van Wert Baker 819.
Defiance (1,679) – Savannah Roth 142-110; Tamorie Nealy 125-86; Malea Carolus 113; Taylor Crigger 98; Makenna Carolus 134-113; Kaylee Shank 84. Defiance Baker 565.
At Defiance Rec
Girls
Patrick Henry (1,816) – Starr Anteau 111-101; Rachel Breese 106; Sarah Breese 149-172; Catherine Knapp 132-154; Angeline Parsons 162-105; Zayna Kuesel 112. Patrick Henry Baker 512.
Tinora (1,524) – Hannah Gerschutz 104-100; Samantha Meyer 107-186; Anya Dunno 119-98; Elizabeth Bland 82-80; Rianna Stark 145-165. Tinora Baker 338.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Wauseon (2,111) – Ben Allen 124; Logan Blackman 129; Chance Buehrer 129-182; Kage Little 125; Kenyon Lovins 167-157; Alexander Stevens 212-212; Aiden Teal 129. Wauseon Baker 545.
Swanton (1,866) – Riley Blankenship 160-144; Brandon Chovan 160-153; Aaron Futch 111-158; Alexander Hicks 154-174; Marty Mosher 117-125. Swanton Baker 410.
Girls
Wauseon (1,993) – Quinlynn Rohda 175-185; Emily Brunn 150-199; Danielle Carr 157-187; Jessie French 164-164; Rachel Carr 150-132. Wauseon Baker 330.
Swanton (1,903) – Amy Lawson 129-202; Hanna Patch 150-159; Ivy Serres 142-163; Kylie Ulch 131; Gabriell Siege 137-124; Sarah Kohlhofer 109. Swanton Baker 457.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Bryan (1,958) – Wade Allport 130-160; Austin Bradeberry 161-166; Zane Laurin 137; Matt Meade 214-163; Caleb Muhe 145; Sub 95. Bryan Baker 443.
Evergreen (1,782) – Derek Cobb 129-107; Ayden DeGroff 109; Logan Fox 144; Michael King 160-142; Wil Newcomb 157-165; Ethan Shively 107-159. Evergreen Baker 403.
Girls
Bryan (2,032) – Gabi Bany 164-164; Jade Easley 200-163; Alexis Firm 151; Faith Harding 182; Emma Meade 175-184; Sub 1-2 101; Sub 3-4 115. Bryan Baker 433.
Evergreen (1,680) – Michaela Baker 172-165; Emily Bissonette 129-121; Delaney Burghardt 126-112; Kennedy Coolman 144-124; Bobbie Jo Machnicki 132-133. Evergreen Baker 314.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Liberty Center (2,125) – Haydon Guyer 113-200; Joshua Sexton 149-151; Jonathon Smith 151-165; John Spangler 179-167; Nathan Weirauch 179-168. Liberty Center Baker 503.
Delta (2,047) – Kaden Hawkins 232-127; Cole Riches 131-136; Walker Sniegowski 225-212; Gabe Syverson 148-143; Cory Waugh 112-141. Delta Baker 440.
