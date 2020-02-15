BOWLING GREEN — The Defiance bowling teams split with Bowling Green Friday in a non-league match with the sectional approaching.
The Defiance boys team scored a 2,504-2,366 win over the Bobcats. Deven Maynard rolled games of 235 and 248 for DHS.
The girls team dropped a 2,205-1,968 decision. Savannah Roth led Defiance with games of 182 and 159. Tamorie Nealy added games of 162 and 172.
At Al-Mar Lanes
Boys
Defiance (2,504) - Boston Briseno 225-184; Dylan Smith 223-148; Noah Shawver 180-167; Jayden Hernandez 172-174; Deven Maynard 235-248. Defiance Baker 548.
Bowling Green (2,366) - Dillion Swalls 171-245; James Alfaro 199-182; Pat Holfman 189-165; Sam Myers 139; Brandon Knell 161; Collin Fahy 147; Clayton Genson 171. BG Baker 597.
Girls
Bowling Green (2,205) - Kay Marie Straley 145; Ashley Ziester 154-117; Jenna Kirian 159-213; Linda Alfaro 165-185; Kelly Miller 233-194; Tyler Pacheco 168. BG Baker 472.
Defiance (1,968) - Savannah Roth 182-159; Tamorie Nealy 162-172; Malea Carolus 139; Taylor Crigger 144-130; Makenna Carolus 128-140; Allayna Lavigne 173. Defiance Baker 439.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.