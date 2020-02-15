BOWLING GREEN — The Defiance bowling teams split with Bowling Green Friday in a non-league match with the sectional approaching.

The Defiance boys team scored a 2,504-2,366 win over the Bobcats. Deven Maynard rolled games of 235 and 248 for DHS.

The girls team dropped a 2,205-1,968 decision. Savannah Roth led Defiance with games of 182 and 159. Tamorie Nealy added games of 162 and 172.

At Al-Mar Lanes

Boys

Defiance (2,504) - Boston Briseno 225-184; Dylan Smith 223-148; Noah Shawver 180-167; Jayden Hernandez 172-174; Deven Maynard 235-248. Defiance Baker 548.

Bowling Green (2,366) - Dillion Swalls 171-245; James Alfaro 199-182; Pat Holfman 189-165; Sam Myers 139; Brandon Knell 161; Collin Fahy 147; Clayton Genson 171. BG Baker 597.

Girls

Bowling Green (2,205) - Kay Marie Straley 145; Ashley Ziester 154-117; Jenna Kirian 159-213; Linda Alfaro 165-185; Kelly Miller 233-194; Tyler Pacheco 168. BG Baker 472.

Defiance (1,968) - Savannah Roth 182-159; Tamorie Nealy 162-172; Malea Carolus 139; Taylor Crigger 144-130; Makenna Carolus 128-140; Allayna Lavigne 173. Defiance Baker 439.

