Defiance got its season on the lanes started in winning fashion Thursday with a home match against Lincolnview as the Bulldogs claimed both the boys and girls contests at C&H Lanes.
Boston Briseno led the way for the DHS boys with games of 207 and 222 while Xander Valle and Jayden Hernandez rolled games of 228 and 224, respectively.
On the girls side, Taylor Crigger’s 332 series paced the Bulldog effort while Allayna Lavine rolled games of 125 and 171.
Defiance will return to home action Friday at C&H Lanes against Perrysburg before traveling to St. Marys on Tuesday for the team’s Western Buckeye League opener.
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Lincolnview (2,201) - Adam Berryman 167-165; Preston Bugh 127; James Ryanhart 138-135; Alex Wyatt 148-130; Justin Braun 198-158; Jase Delgado 91; Lincolnview Baker 744.
Defiance (2,705) - Boston Briseno 207-222; Dylan Smith 175-169; Rhees Andrews 190-168; Jayden Hernandez 224-147; Xander Valle 228-164; Defiance Baker 811.
Girls
Lincolnview (1,711) - Leigha Bendele 74; Melody Gorman 96-86; Lily Price 97-98; Katrina Behrens 161-130; Brice Pruden 201; Jenna Corzine 97; Lincolnview Baker 503.
Defiance (1,916) - Malea Carolus 99-133; Kaylee Shank 105; Taylor Crigger 177-155; Allayna Lavigne 125-171; McKailyn Shock 133-100; Sub 100; Defiance Baker 618.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.