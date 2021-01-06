BRYAN – In a girls bowling non-league match, Defiance was able to edge Bryan 1,926-1,885.
The Bulldogs led 1,488-1,449 after the two match games.
Savannah Roth rolled games of 157 and 156 for the Bulldogs. Malea Carolus added games of 157 and 164. Kaylee Shank had games of 166 and 139.
Faith Harding led the Bears with games of 155 and 189.
At Bryan Lanes
Girls
Defiance (1,926) – Malea Carolus 157-164; McKailyn Shock 91-139; Kaylee Shank 166-139; Taylor Crigger 124-195; Savannah Roth 157-156. Baker Totals 428.
Bryan (1,885) – Kyah Davis 70-101; Juleah Purk 145-158; Jessi Fiederspiel 155-159; Alexis Firm 152-165; Faith Harding 155-189. Baker Totals 436.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.