Defiance came up short in a non-league matchup Monday at C&H Lanes, falling to visiting Woodlan (Ind.) in both the boys and girls matches.
On the girls side, Savannah Roth led the Bulldogs with a 163 in game two while Makenna Carolus recorded a 272 series.
The DHS boys were paced by a 442 series from Deven Mayard as the Bulldogs fell by a total of 2,989-2,716. Boston Briseno added games of 227 and 214 for Defiance.
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Woodlan (Ind.) (2,989) — Blaze Betz 199-247; Jack Warnock 197-207; Cole Depgoo 247-211; Dakota Adams 158-181; Colten Hamilton 134-181; Woodlan Baker 1,027.
Defiance (2,716) — Noah Gaucin 146; Deven Maynard 210-246; Collin Robarge 139; Connor Burill 225; Alex Coble 234-280; Jordan Detray 139; Ramon Martinez 134; Kody Gerardot 168; Defiance Baker 507.
Girls
Woodlan (Ind.) (2,225) — Morvella Sharrar 172-112; Christina Snyder 112-102; Lillian Carey 164-157; Samantha Ringinberg 161-253; Hannah Sharrar 203; Evy Spieth 118; Woodlan Baker 669.
Defiance (1,783) — Savannah Roth 116-163; Tamorie Nealy 118-97; Allayna Lavigne 87-89; Taylor Crigger 126-110; Makenna Carolus 135-137; Defiance 611.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Delta (2,073) - Kaden Hawkins 184-137; Cole Riches 130-135; Walker Sniegowski 138-128; Gabe Syverson 135-206; Cory Waugh 199-183; Delta Baker 478.
Bryan (2,322) — Wade Allport 198-172; Austin Brandeberry 181-226; Zane Lauren 145; Matt Meade 224-225; Caleb Muhe 142; Iestyn Siders 86; Issac Story 163; Bryan Baker 560.
Girls
Delta (1,839) - Lexi Brown 101; Makenzie Desantos 87; Ciarra Flickinger 109; Payton Gladieux 145-140; Ramzie Hockenberry 122-136; Tor Hockenberry 74; Maddy Johnston 126-127; Delta Baker 336.
Bryan (2,286) — Gabi Bany 173-179; Jade Easley 181-166; Alexis Firm 130; Faith Harding 184-144; Morgan McClure 133; Emma Meade 252-193; Bryan 551.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Tinora (2,174) — Devin Flory 190-223; CJ Gershutz 144-209; Tyler Lawrence 89; Trevor Luellen 232-215; Eric Lichtenwald 167-111; Isaac Fenter 119; Tinora Baker 475.
Wauseon (2,302) — Logan Blackman 168-145; Chance Buehrer 199-200; Kenyon Lovins 145-252; Alexander Stevens 150-129; Aidan Teal 157-158; Wauseon Baker 599.
Girls
Tinora — No statistics.
Wauseon (1,858) — Rachel Carr 141; Danielle Carr 139; Elena Pratt 115; Quinlynn Rohda 160; Emily Brunn 176; Mia Zuniga 181; Jessie French 131; Madison Rufenacht 94; Jayde Ramos 166; Alyssa Stricklen 121; Wauseon Baker 434.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Liberty Center (1,809) — John Spangler 214-133; Joshua Sexton 150-130; Haydon Guyer 146-126; Nathan Weirauch 112-141; Kaeden Peper 106; Phillip Banks 104; Liberty Center Baker 447.
Evergreen (1,724) — Wil Newcomb 151-168; Ethan Shively 142-1345; Michael King 124-151; Logan Fox 136; Ayden DeGroff 127-115; Derek Cobb 90; Evergreen Baker 386.
Girls
Liberty Center (1,631) - Madison Amstutz 128-122; Audrey Bowers 156-104; Kaycee Cover 111; Hannah Feather 153-124; Riley Garretson 88; Gwyn Murrey 123; Liberty Center Baker 422.
Evergreen (1,566) — Emily Bissonette 133-153; Bobbie Jo Machnicki 132-139; Michaela Baker 121-98; Desi Roshong 101; Carly Kanneman 100; Chloe Malburg 100; Joleen Warner 97; Evergreen Baker 392.
