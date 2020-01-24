Bryan came into Defiance and earned a split with the Bulldog bowling teams in dual matches Thursday at C & H Lanes.
Defiance was able to pull out a 2,682-2,602 win in the boys match. Deven Maynard led the Bulldogs with games of 209 and 182. Matt Meade had games of 192 and 245 for the Bears.
Bryan captured the girls meet 2,554-1,940. Jade Easley led the Bears with games of 203 ans 193.
Savannah Roth rolled games of 157 and 169 for the Bulldogs.
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Defiance (2,682) - Boston Briseno 157-204; Rhees Andrews 195-193; Jayden Hernandez 158-143; Deven Maynard 209-182; Noah Shawver 146; Sub 1 148. Defiance Baker 947.
Bryan (2,602) - Caleb Muhe 124-174; Zane Laurin 148-169; Wade Allport 120-149; Matt Meade 192-245; Austin Brandeberry 180-193. Bryan Baker 908.
Girls
Bryan (2,554) — Alexis Firm 136; Gabi Bany 179-155; Faith Harding 158-180; Jade Easley 203-193; Emma Meade 181-154; Zeby Sanders 192. Bryan Baker 823.
Defiance (1,940) - Savannah Roth 157-169; Tamorie Nealy 116; Malea Carolus 135-156; Taylor Crigger 137; Makenna Carolus 158; Allayna Lavigne 130. Sub 1 110. Sub 2 116. Defiance Baker 556.
