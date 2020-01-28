LIMA — The Defiance bowling teams traveled to Lima on Monday to face Bath and the Bulldogs came away with a split in WBL action.
The boys team scored a 2,662-2,299 win over the Wildcats. Deven Maynard rolled games of 237 and 235 to lead Defiance.
The girls team fell 1,962-1,821. Makenna Carolus had games of 134 and 161 for Defiance.
The Defiance bowling teams competed Saturday in the Hillard Bradley Jaguar Baker Bowling marathon.
Each team bowled 16 games of Baker competition, with the top eight teams advancing to the finals.
The Bulldog boys finished in 17th place with a score of 2,836. They finished with games of 188, 157, 151, 145, 188, 178, 189, 148, 142, 234, 192, 206, 127, 219, 195 and 177 for an average of 177.25.
The Defiance girls placed 21st with a team score of 1,883. They rolled games of 136, 123, 127, 119, 119, 125, 105, 102, 116, 137, 84, 97, 169, 115, 110 and 99 for an average of 117.7.
At 20th Century Lanes
Boys
Defiance (2,662) – Boston Briseno 169-223; Dylan Smith 177-144; Jayden Hernandez 147-211; Deven Maynard 237-235; Rhees Andrews 138. Sub 1 148. Defiance Baker 833.
Lima Bath (2,299) – Isaac Branem 118-100; Andrew Hesser 115; Jaden Davisson 160-128; Keaton Phillips 185-189; Payton Newbury 250-181. Sub 1 107. Lima Bath Baker 766.
Girls
Lima Bath (1,962) – Linnaea Long 125-129; Jadyn Cross 147; Jenna Sprague 147-124; Olivia Meenach 142-172; Mariah Mathews 161-128. Sub 1 117. Lima Bath Baker 600.
Defiance (1,821) – Savannah Roth 149-136; Tamorie Nealy 120-121; Taylor Crigger 132; Makenna Carolus 134-161; McKenna Shock 106. Sub 1 81. Sub 2 90. Defiance Baker 591.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,403) – Aidan Breece 180-190; Cade DeLong 195-178; Jaylin Drew 190-184; Kijano Hill 158-216; Tyler Piercefield 201-195. Patrick Henry Baker 516.
Wauseon (2,369) – Ben Allen 203; Logan Blackman 136; Chance Buehrer 245-160; Kenyon Lovins 224-179; Alexander Stevens 178-183; Ryan Marks 172; Sub 1 145. Wauseon Baker 544.
Girls
Wauseon (2,110) – Danielle Carr 146-125; Jessie French 168-161; Quinlynn Rohda 169-246; Elena Pratt 147; Jayde Ramos 156-159; Sub 1 123. Wauseon Baker 510.
Patrick Henry (1,970) – Starr Anteau 158-169; Rachel Breece 143-141; Sarah Breece 131-172; Catherine Knapp 143-161; Angeline Parsons 131-171. Patrick Henry Baker 450.
At River City
Boys
Liberty Center (2,250) – Nathan Weirauch 196-210; Haydon Guyer 167-192; Joshua Sexton 170; John Spangler 164-136; Jonathon Smith 193; Kaeden Peper 145; Brendon Imhoff 136. Liberty Center Baker 541.
Bryan (2,218) – Austin Brandeberry 181-215; Zane Laurin 160-160; Matt Meade 204-212; Caleb Muhe 133-127; Iestyn Siders 199; Isaac Stoy 136. Bryan Baker 491.
Girls
Bryan (2,293) – Gabi Bany 215-152; Jade Easley 180-168; Faith Harding 253-203; Emma Meade 158-166; Zeby Sanders 145-143. Bryan Baker 510.
Liberty Center (1,857) – Madison Amstutz 129-169; Audrey Bowers 148-168; Victoria Ellinwood 107; Hannah Feather 168-149; Gwyn Murrey 104; Olivia Weirauch 150-175. Liberty Center Baker 425.
