ROSSFORD – Needing some help after the regular games, the Defiance bowling team ended up three pins short in advancing to the district after Division I boys sectional bowling at Interstate Lanes in Rossford.
After games of 834, 884 and 907 in regular games, the Bulldogs were stuck in the middle of the pack. Defiance added a baker total of 1034, which put them three pins short.
Lexington rolled an 1112 Baker total, which passed both Celina and Defiance to finish fifth.
Wapakoneta finished with a 3,860 to capture the sectional title. St. Marys was second with a 3,859.
Boys Team Scores
Wapakoneta 3,860, St. Marys 3,859, Perrysburg 3,822, Ashland 3,806, Lexington 3,707, Celina 3,662, Defiance 3,659, Norwalk 3,602, Elida 3,553, Lima Shawnee 3,536, Anthony Wayne 3,503, Sandusky 3,475, Tiffin Columbian 3,400, Bowling Green 3,378, Maumee 3,355, Mansfield Senior 3,310, Lima Senior 3,198, Springfield 2,998, Fremont Ross 2,987.
Defiance Individual scores
Jayden Hernandez 197-152-213; Boston Briseno 181-190-183; Dylan Smith 176-209-154; Deven Maynard 168-181-186; Xander Valle 171; Rhees Andrews 152.
