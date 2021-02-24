The weekend is a big weekend for high school bowlers as the state title is on the line in Division II, while in Division I, spots at state are sought at the district.
First up will be the Division II boys state tournament at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl. The schedule for the boys and girls state finals are the same, with regular games set to begin at 10:45 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The field will begin with 16 teams, with the top eight teams advancing to the championship bracket in the afternoon, where they will face off in best-of-five Baker games in a tournament.
Both Napoleon's boys and girls bowling teams are in the state finals, and look to be in good shape to advance to the championship round.
Napoleon saw tough competition in the district, and that has carried over to the state meet. Coldwater and Napoleon, who finished first and second in their boys district, come in with the best two team scores in the state at 4,439 and 4,368. Sandusky Perkins, who was third in the district, comes in with the third-best score of 4,298.
There will be a good battle for the bottom half of the field to make the finals. HIllsboro (4,273), Peninsula Woodridge (4,189), Rootstown (4,188), Versailles (4,144), Fairport Harding (4,117), Mechanicsburg (4,064), East Liverpool (4,043) and Kettering Alter (4,020) will all battle for five spots in the finals.
Individually, Liberty Center's Landon Amstutz will compete. He rolled a 673 series at the district to finish fifth.
Napoleon rolled over Coldwater last week to win a district title, and will look to do the same for a state title.
Comparing district scores, the Wildcats come in as the top team, with a score of 4,122. The score is 195 pins better than the second seed, Garrettsville Garfield, who rolled a score of 3,927. Coldwater comes in with the third-best score of 3,901.
Like the boys tournament, the battle will come for the final spots to advance to the championship round. Wooster Triway (3,882), Springfield Greenon (3,828), Hubbard (3,785), Magnolia Sandy Valley (3,742), LaGrange Keystone (3,724), Ft. Loramie (3,693) and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (3,632) and Carrollton (3,599) are battling for the final five spots.
Division I
Division I teams and individuals will have to earn their spots at state as the district from Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton. Defiance has an individual bowler in both the boys and girls district meets. Just one team and one individual from the district will advance to the state meet.
The boys district meet goes off first, with a 5 p.m. start on Friday. Boston Briseno rolled a 529 series to advance to the district. Also advancing from the sectional is Maumee's Gabe Burton (567), Anthony Wayne's Austin Bellmore (543) and Lima Shawnee's Soloman Smith (523).
Savannah Roth grabbed the final spot at the district from the sectional for the Bulldogs with a score of 425. Also advancing from the sectional is Elida's Sarah Munson (453) and Skylar Lamb (434) and Springfield's Mae Rashdan.
The girls district is slated for Saturday at 10 a.m.
