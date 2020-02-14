The Defiance boys and girls teams swept a WBL showdown with Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday night.

The Bulldog boys won 2,782-2,603. Deven Maynard rolled a 433 series for Defiance while Jayden Hernandez posted a 410. Jake Fawcett led the Titans with a 434.

The Lady Bulldogs won 2,246-2,180. Malea Caroulus led Defiance with a 303 while Camryn Foppe had a 343 for Ottawa-Glandorf.

At C&H Lanes

Boys

Ottawa-Glandorf (2,603) — Jake Fawcett 214-220; Brandt Utrup 125; Sean Kelly 166-199; Ethan Schroeder 185-183; Mitch Kaufman 193-146; Logan Miller 146; O-G Baker 826.

Defiance (2,782) — Boston Briseno 181-200; Dylan Smith 192-172; Jayden Hernandez 187-223; Deven Maynard 229-204; Noah Shawver 183-170; Defiance Baker 841.

Girls

Ottawa-Glandorf (2,180) — Camryn Foppe 175-168; Hannah Brinkman 138; Hannah Hoehner 98; Bri Siebeneck 152-170; Emily Krokowski 194-135; Morgan Miller 103; Delaney Leap 136; O-G Baker 791.

Defiance (2,246) — Savannah Roth 153-124; Tamorie Nealy 164-134; Malea Carolus 155-148; Makenna Carolus 153-144; Allayna Lavigne 153; Defiance Baker 811.

