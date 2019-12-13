Bryan came into Defiance and left with a non-league win in bowling as the Bears swept Tinora.

The Bryan boys scored a close 2,297-2,127 win. Austin Brandeberry rolled games of 235 and 194 for Bryan.

Devin Flory had games of 201 and 257 for the Rams.

The Bryan girls rolled past Tinora, 2,309-1,399. Emma Meade led the Bears with games of 222 and 225. Rihanna Stark had games of 130 and 157 to lead the Rams.

At Defiance Rec

Boys

Bryan (2,297) – Caleb Muhe 168-144; Zane Laurin 166-148; Wade Allport 168-171; Matt Meade 140-215; Austin Brandeberry 235-194. Bryan Baker 548.

Tinora (2,127) – Austin Adair 133-125; Kaiden Fenter 171-133; C.J. Gerschutz 182-158; Tyler Laurence 174-144; Devin Flory 201-257. Tinora Baker 449.

Girls

Bryan (2,309) – Emma Meade 222-225; Gabi Bany 192; Jade Easley 124-184; Faith Harding 208-209; Alexis Firm 212; Jessica Federspiel 113; Zeby Sanders 143. Bryan Baker 477.

Tinora (1,399) – Hannah Gerschutz 98-101; Sydney Meyer 107; Anya Dunno 105-98; Elizabeth Bland 100-92; Rianna Stark 130-157; Samantha Meyer 79. Tinora Baker 327.

