NAPOLEON — Bryan swept a pair of Northwest Ohio Athletic League bowling titles Saturday at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon.
After going 11-1 in league match play, the Bryan girls edged Wauseon by 200-plus pins to take the girls title.
Jade Easley of the Bears took the top spot, rolling a 609 series. Swanton’s Amy Lawson was second and Faith Harding of the Bears took third.
After edging Patrick Henry and Wauseon by a game in the regular season standings, Bryan took the top spot for the boys tournament. The Bears rolled a 3,825 to 3,728 for the Patriots and 3,605 for the Indians.
Bryan also claimed the top two individual spots. Wade Allport had high series of 668, with Zane Laurin right behind with a 644. Patrick Henry’s Chance Piercefield was third with a 616.
NWOAL Bowling
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Girls
Bryan (3,487) Gabi Bany 157-149-172; Faith Harding 189-219-166; Jade Easley 224-179-206; Emma Meade 172-168-203; Alexis Firm 171-116; Sub 1 159.Bryan Baker 837.
Wauseon (3,272) Emily Brunn 164-174; Jessie French 170-196-176; Quinlynn Rohda 161-170; Rachel Carr 181; Danielle Carr 139-241-167; Jayde Ramos 144-170-148. Sub 1 144. Wauseon Baker 727.
Swanton (3,066) Amy Lawson 224-178-191; Sarah Kohlhofer 124-152; Hanna Patch 146-145-168; Ivy Serres 162-167-147; Gabriell Sieja 76; Kylie Ulch 137-147-135. Swanton Baker 767.
Liberty Center (3,019) Olivia Weirauch 135-131-183; Audrey Bowers 93-134; Madison Amstutz 166-161; Hannah Feather 148-159-152; Kaycee Cover 126; Gwyn Murrey 160-159-160. Sub 1 138. Liberty Center Baker 814.
Patrick Henry (3,004) Sarah Breece 193-182-139; Catherine Knapp 148-176-129; Rachel Breece 124-164; Starr Anteau 140-137-116; Zayna Kuesel 127; Angeline Parsons 147-181-141. Patrick Henry Baker 760.
Delta (2,812) Ciarra Flickinger 165-123-151; Lexi Brown 140-112-112; Tori Hockenberry 138; Maddy Johnston 145-165; 158; Ramzie Hockenberry 133-138; Makenzie DeSantos 170-127-117. Delta Baker 718.
Evergreen (2,798) Emily Bissonnette 138-237-150; Michaela Baker 182-136-141; Delaney Burghardt 89-125-144; Bobbie Jo Machnicki 143-196-132; Kennedy Coolman 121-108; Carly Kanneman 123. Evergreen Baker 633.
Boys
Bryan (3,825) Wade Allport 217-193-258; Matt Meade 182-178-200; Austin Brandeberry 213-176-178; Caleb Muhe 196-141-209; Zane Laurin 199-246-199. Bryan Baker 840.
Patrick Henry (3,728) Jaylin Drew 198-182-190; Cade DeLong 192-159-178; Kijano Hill 235-139-191; Aidan Breece 155-221-161; Tyler Piercefield 212-182-222. Patrick Henry Baker 911.
Wauseon (3,605) Logan Blackman 192-153-172; Chance Buehrer 224-172-190; Kenyon Lovins 182-167-168; Isaac Rufenacht 185-202-179; Alex Stevens 179-203-158. Wauseon Baker 879.
Liberty Center (3,521) Jonathon Smith 168-135-137; Haydon Guyer 211-190; Johnny Spangler 213-162-190; Joshua Sexton 165; Nathan Weirauch 178-212-191; Kaeden Peper 142-172. Sub 1 138. Liberty Center Baker 917.
Swanton (3,358) Brandon Chovan 146-119; Alexander Hicks 159-144-180; Riley Blankenship 170-214-152; Carson Santchi 110; Aaron Futch 142-175-168; Martyy Mosher 190-177-200. Swanton Baker 912.
Delta (3,219) Walker Sniegowski 198-146-177; Cory Waugh 172-158-152; Gabe Syverson 135-180-172; Kaden Hawkins 193-164-149; Cole Riches 147-154-172. Delta Baker 750.
Evergreen (2,935) David Fuller 139-147-129; Michael King 163-130; Wil Newcomb 150-139-171; Ethan Shively 164-134-181; Logan Fox 123; Ayden DeGroff 196-134-181; Sub 1 169. Evergreen Baker 676.
