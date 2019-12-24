BRYAN – After making the stepladder finals, the Bryan boys and girls bowling teams were able to defend their home lanes at the Bryan bowling tournament held Saturday.
The Bryan girls team entered play as the top seed in the four team final. In the head-to-head final, Bryan defeated Napoleon 167-179, 180-164, 199-168.
Wauseon and Perrysburg played in the first matchup of the finals. The Yellow Jackets won in three games (96-116, 148-137, 138-113). Napoleon took out Perrysburg in the next round 170-118 and 202-106.
The Bears were the second seed in the boys finals and needed a win over Wauseon to reach the finals. Bryan won the matchup 128-158, 225-201, 199-180 to face the top seed in Perrysburg for the title.
Bryan took down the Yellow Jackets 212-163, 182-197, 180-124 for the championship.
Wauseon earned the third seed and met Anthony Wayne in the first step of the finals. The Indians scored a 165-248, 181-161, 208-157 win to advance.
Team Scores
Girls
Bryan (3,700) – Alex Firm 171-143-125; Gabi Bany 204-157-154; Faith Harding 191-193-203; Jade Easley 218-171-185; Emma Meade 254-247-170. Bryan Baker 914.
Napoleon (3,445) – Lilly Gubernath 158-179-146; Heather McMahan 178; Abby Detmyer 165; Ella Fox 170-159-174; Jalin Ruple 170-207-176; Spence Schwaiger 168-179-177. Napoleon Baker 882.
Wauseon (3,108) – Emily Brunn 200-140; Jesse French 167-172-189; Danielle Carr 184-151-164; Quinlyn Rhoda 175-169-176. Sub 1 141-120-133. Sub 2 104. Wauseon Baker 723.
Tinora (2,181) – Hannah Gerschutz 101-129-97; Sidney Meyer 110; Anya Dunno 112-130-129; Elizabeth Bland 84-88-101; Rianna Stark 108-147-147; Samatha Meyer 92-65. Tinora Baker 541.
Defiance (2,086) – McKenna Shock 80; McKalyn Shock 56; Allayna Lavigne 103-123-162; Tamorie Nealy 111-122-108; Kaylee Shank 76-85; Malea Carolus 80-112; Taylor Crigger 123; Savannah Roth 142. Defiance Baker 515.
Boys
Bryan (3,349) – Caleb Muhe 151-160-169; Zane Laurin 195-155-162; Wade Allport 146-189-186; Matt Meade 191-177-173; Austin Brandeberry 161-197-169. Bryan Baker 768.
Wauseon (3,316) – Alex Stevens 185-178-187; Ben Allen 147; Kenyon Lovins 213-140-158; Chance Buehrer 206-171-215; Kage Little 153; Ryan Marks 182. Wauseon Baker 723.
Napoleon (3,232) – James Gerken 155-154; Elijah Wolf 156; Ashton Kiessling 158-161; Jacob Hull 154-135-193; Levi Anderson 111-147-155; Anthony Steward 188; Preston Miller 193; Michael Gallagher 160. Napoleon Baker 911.
Tinora (3,040) – Tyler Lawrence 156; Eric Lichtenwald 135-149; Trevor Luellen 168-158-142; CJ Gerschutz 136-198-143; Devin Flory 201-203-200; Kaiden Fenter 104; Elijah Golivar 85; Devin Singer 144. Tinora Baker 718.
Defiance (2,561) – Iam Campbell 110-142-125; Thomas Auer 138-151-142; Trey Siler 126-124-138; Josh Polanco 139; Aiden Santana 129-122-101. Sub 1 108. Sub 2 159. Defiance Baker 607.
