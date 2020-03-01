COLUMBUS - After getting into the finals as the fourth seed, Bryan went through St. Marys, Springfield Greenon and Coldwater in the Baker game knockout round the win the girls Division II state bowling championship at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl on Saturday afternoon.
First, Bryan needed to be one of the final eight teams to make the finals. After team totals of 866-865-848, the Bears sat with a total of 2,579.
Faith Harding finished third in the state, rolling games of 217-209-175 to finish with a 591 series. Jade Easley was 19th in the state, adding games of 149-187-199 for a 535 series.
Also for Bryan, Zeby Duman had games of 144-211-149, Emma Meade had games of 208-134-158 and Gabi Bany had games of 148-124-177.
Bryan added Baker games of 147-155-16 to place fourth with a score of 3,047.
In the knockout round, the fourth-seeded Bears met St. Marys in the first round. Playing a best-of-five Baker series, the Bears moved into the semifinals with a 162-153, 163-205, 184-135, 177-176 win.
In the semifinals, Bryan met the top seed in Springfield Greenon, who finished with a total of 3,152. The Bears won in a sweep, 197-181, 215-195, 192-143.
In the finals, Bryan met the second seed in Coldwater. The Cavs put up more of a fight, but Bryan was able to prevail in four games (183-161, 136-193, 158-125, 188-181) for the state championship.
Individually, Napoleon's Spencer Schwaiger had games of 168-139-180 for a 487 series, which was good for 44th place.
