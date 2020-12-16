BRYAN — The Bryan boys bowling team picked up a Northwest Ohio Athletic League victory over Wauseon on Tuesday in a match postponed from Dec. 4.
Matt Meade rolled games of 268 and 207 to lead the charge for the Bears while Dominic Boothman had a 399 series (181-218).
Ryan Marks recorded games of 191 and 213 in the loss for the Indians.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Wauseon (2,044) — Ben Allan 138-150; Parker Black 86; Brayden Everly 116; Kage Little 216-155; Ryan Marks 191-213; Aidan Teal 149-135; Wauseon Baker 495.
Bryan (2,351) — Dominic Boothman 181-218; William Decator 115-134; Zane Laurin 158; Matt Meade 268-207; Caleb Muhe 177; Iestyn Siders 139-198; Bryan Baker 556.
